HoosierMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Meet the Opponent: Northwestern Struggling to Win, Stay Healthy

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- No one expected a lot from Northwestern this season, and it was meant to be a year of rebuilding around several standout youngsters anyway.

But for the Wildcats, who come to Simon Skodjt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night to face Indiana, the start to this season has been even rougher than imagined.

The Wildcats are 5-8 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten, the only conference team without a win thus far. It's difficult to see when the first one will come, too. According to futures projections, they are favored just once -- at home against Nebraska on Saturday -- the rest of the season.

That stat should put a little scare into nervous Hoosiers fans anyway, considering what's gone on with Indiana lately. But still, this should be a game the Hoosiers win handily.

Here are the particulars: 

Who: Northwestern Wildcats (5-8 overall, 0-3 in the Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 1-2).

When: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Line: Indiana by 13.5 points per VegasInsider.com

TV: Big Ten Network 

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Seth Davis.

Here are three things to know about the Northwestern Wildcats:

1. Injuries are mounting so bad, that fielding a team is difficult

Freshman guard Boo Buie, who's going to be a star, is out indefinitely with a stress fracture in this foot. He scored 65 points in his last three starts before the injury. Junior guard Anthony Gaines is out for the year (shoulder surgery) and forward A.J. Turner is day to day with a deep thigh bruise.

Throw in the three graduate transfers that left before the season and Northwestern played Sunday's game at Minnesota with just seven scholarship players. 

Miller Kopp and Pat Spencer are their two best remaining players. Both played basically the entire game Sunday in the loss to Minnesota, mostly because there were no other options. Spencer had 22 points and Kopp had 14. Kopp is their leading scorer, averaging 12.7 points per game. The Wildcats have five guys averaging in double figures.

2. But they also weren't very good before then

The Wildcats weren't very good in November, even with all 10 guys. They've suffered embarrassing losses at home to schools like Merrimack and Radford in November and lost to Hartford at home in late December. 

How bad are those losses? According to the kenpom.com national rankings, Radford is No. 126, Merrimack No. 285 and Hartford No. 301 out of 353 Division I teams. No Power 5 team should ever have those kind of losses. (Northwestern is No. 107, if you were curious.)

3. Is Chris Collins finally getting on the hot seat?

Chris Collins has a long leash in Evanston because he did the impossible a few years ago, taking Northwestern to its first-ever NCAA Tournament in 2017 and even winning a game.

But since then, he's just 33-44 and the rest of this season could get ugly. He hasn't been able to generate any recruiting momentum from the NCAA run and it's a hard league to work out your way up from the bottom. The Wildcats are clearly there right now. It's going to be hard to find wins, at least until Buie gets back.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Healthier Rob Phinisee Can Make the Difference for Indiana

Tom Brew

Indiana's standout point guard feels like he's almost back to his old self, which is exactly what the Hoosiers need right now.

Joey Brunk: 'What We Have in Locker Room is More Than Enough to Win Games'

Tom Brew

Indiana lost twice last week, and didn't look good in losing, either. But Joey Brunk is confident the players can fix it.

Breaking: Indiana WR Whop Philyor Returning for Senior Year

Tom Brew

Junior Whop Philyor. Indiana's leading receiver during its breakthrough season in 2019, is coming back for one more year because of "unfinished business.

What Archie Miller said on his radio show on Monday.

Tom Brew

It’s a big week for Indiana as it tries to bounce back from consecutive losses.

Hoosiers No Longer Receiving Votes in Polls

Tom Brew

Indiana had been sniffing around the top 25 in both polls for five weeks, but now they didn't receive any votes after two straight losses.

My Two Cents: That Onside Kick Simply Can't Happen

Tom Brew

Indiana watched its 13-point lead disappear in less than a minute in the Gator Bowl, and huge special teams miscues had a lot to do with it.

My Two Cents: January Could Be a Bloodbath For Indiana

Tom Brew

The Big Ten schedule is in full force now, and Indiana looks like its not ready to handle this level of competition.

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Gets Crushed on the Road Again

Tom Brew

Indiana's second Big Ten road game had the same result as the first — a blowout loss. This time it was Maryland, who won on Saturday

GameDay Preview: Indiana (11-2) vs No. 15 Maryland (11-2)

Tom Brew

Indiana heads out on the road as the Big Ten starts resumes, and the Hoosiers might be catching the Terrapins at the right time.

Meet the Opponent: Amazing Journey of Maryland 7-Footer Chol Marial

Tom Brew

After leaving South Sudan for America at age 14, the 7-foot-2 Chol Marial saw his basketball dreams threatened by injury and subsequent waning interest. Now, he's finally back on the court as a potential key piece for Maryland