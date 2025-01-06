Indiana Men’s Basketball Continues To Convince A Lone Voter In AP Top 25 Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana continued an unusual trend in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll.
The Hoosiers continued to get consideration from just one pollster. Only this week, that pollster changed.
Indiana had six points in Monday’s AP Top 25. Points are awarded on a descending basis from 62 voters. Twenty-five points are given to the No. 1 spot, and the points decrease by one as the rankings drop until one point is given for No. 25.
Indiana was tied with Georgia, St. Bonaventure and Texas Tech in what would be the No. 36 spot in the rankings.
After three straight weeks in which Oklahoma City-based journalist Randy Heitz supplied the Hoosiers with their lone vote, he dropped Indiana from his poll. He had them in his No. 15 spot a week ago, and Indiana was dropped by him despite a 2-0 week.
In his place, Mike Hlas of the Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette came to Indiana’s rescue. Hlas had Indiana at No. 20 on his ballot, the six points that the Hoosiers received among those receiving votes.
Indiana defeated Rutgers 84-74 on Thursday and Penn State 77-71 on Sunday at the Palestra in Philadelphia.
Indiana (12-3 overall) is tied for third in the Big Ten with a 3-1 conference record, though among the teams with one or fewer losses in the Big Ten action the Hoosiers have the worst NCAA NET ranking by a wide margin.
Indiana has never dropped from AP Top 25 consideration this season. After debuting at No. 17 in the preseason poll, the Hoosiers rose to the No. 14 spot before a 1-2 record in the Battle 4 Atlantis dropped Indiana from the Top 25.
Tennessee remains No. 1 in the AP poll for the fifth straight week. Indiana defeated the Volunteers in a preseason exhibition game on their home court.
Indiana is one of 10 Big Ten teams to receive votes in the poll. Illinois is the top-ranked Big Ten team at No. 13. Oregon (15), Michigan State (16), Purdue (20), UCLA (22) and Michigan (24, returning to the Top 25) are in the Top 25.
Nebraska, Wisconsin, Maryland and Indiana received votes but did not make the Top 25.
Indiana also received recognition in the coaches poll this week. The Hoosiers had three points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Individual vote totals are not released.
In the NCAA’s NET rankings, Indiana is No. 56, up 10 spots in a week. The Hoosiers are 2-3 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, the best two quads in the NET rankings.
Indiana’s victory over Penn State is counted as a road game, despite not being played in the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State’s usual home facility. Given that it was a “road” victory, it counted as Indiana’s first Quad 1 triumph of the season.
The Hoosiers are 10-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. Tennessee (45), 14-0, 1,484 points.
2. Auburn (15), 13-1, 1,453.
3. Iowa State, 12-1, 1,369.
4. Duke, 12-2, 1,309.
5. Alabama, 12-2, 1,260.
6. Kentucky, 12-2, 1,154. Up 4 spots.
7. Marquette, 13-2, 1,134. Up 1 spot.
8. Florida, 13-1, 1,045. Down 2 spots.
9. Connecticut, 12-3, 964. Up 2 spots.
10. Texas A&M, 12-2, 924. Up 3 spots.
11. Kansas, 10-3, 809. Down 4 spots.
12. Houston, 10-3, 768. Up 2 spots.
13. Illinois, 11-3, 693. Up 9 spots.
14. Mississippi State, 13-1, 690. Up 3 spots.
15. Oregon, 13-2, 571. Down 6 spots.
16. Michigan State, 12-2, 616. Up 2 spots.
17. Oklahoma, 13-1, 553. Down 5 spots.
18. Gonzaga, 12-4, 469. Up 1 spot.
19. Memphis, 12-3, 385. Up 2 spots.
20. Purdue, 11-4, 374.
21. West Virginia, 11-2, 277. New to Top 25 this week.
22. UCLA, 11-3, 234. Down 7 spots.
23. Ole Miss, 12-2, 219. Up 2 spots.
24. Michigan, 11-3, 160. New to Top 25 this week.
25. Utah State, 14-1, 119. New to Top 25 this week.
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Pittsburgh (12-2), 91, Nebraska (12-2) 62, Arkansas (11-3) 62, Baylor (9-4) 32, Wisconsin (11-3) 31, St. John’s (12-3) 27, San Diego State (9-3) 26, Cincinnati (10-3) 22, Clemson (12-3) 19, Maryland (11-4) 7, St. Bonaventure (14-1) 6, Georgia (12-2) 6, Indiana (12-3) 6, Texas Tech (10-3) 6. Missouri (11-3) 5, Arizona (8-5) 3, Dayton (11-4) 1, Georgetown (12-2) 1, Vanderbilt (13-1) 1, Xavier (9-6) 1.
