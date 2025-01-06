Bosnian Guard Harun Zrno To Visit Indiana

6’6 20 year old Harun Zrno has set visits to the following schools his agent tells me:



Indiana

Wisconsin

Georgia Tech

Rutgers



As well as considering taking visits to Illinois and Baylor after the initial 4



The 6’6 shooter from Bosnia is averaging 20 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.0 APG… pic.twitter.com/nwZg3BITTz