Bosnian Guard Harun Zrno To Visit Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has turned some of its recruiting focus overseas.
Coach Mike Woodson and staff have a visit scheduled with Bosnian guard Harun Zrno for Jan. 7-8, as first reported by On3's Joe Tipton. That visit coincides with Indiana's game against USC at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Zrno is a 6-foot-6, 20-year-old guard from Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country in southeast Europe. Playing for KK Slavija in the Bosnian Division I league, Zrno averaged 20 points on 48% 3-point shooting, along with 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, according to Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting.
Zrno has played 62 games in various European professional leagues since the 2021-22 season, according to his profile on ProBallers.com. He also played for the Bosnian national team in the U18 European Championship and averaged 16.9 points on 34.9% 3-point shooting across eight games.
Indiana has not recruited many players outside the United States during Woodson's tenure, but that has changed a bit recently. Along with Zrno, Indiana hosted a visit with Icelandic 7-footer Fridrik Leo Curtis in December.
Following the 2024-25 season, Indiana is set to lose senior guards Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal, and it may also lose Luke Goode, who said in the offseason he will apply for a medical redshirt. That makes the guard and wing positions areas of need for Indiana, potentially filled by Zrno.
