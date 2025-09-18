Indiana Men's Basketball Releases Full 2025-26 Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men’s basketball released its entire 2025-26 schedule Thursday.
Here’s a look at the dates, locations and opponents the Hoosiers will face in their first season under coach Darian DeVries.
*NOTE: All times and television networks are to be determined unless otherwise stated. Non-conference games against Marquette and Louisville are the only contents with times and stations already set. Games with an asterisk are neutral site affairs.
Exhibition
Friday, Oct. 17: vs. Marian at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Sunday, Oct. 26: vs. Baylor* at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
Regular season
Wednesday, Nov. 5: vs. Alabama A&M at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Sunday, Nov. 9: vs. Marquette* at United Center in Chicago (1 p.m. tipoff, ESPN)
Wednesday, Nov. 12: vs. Milwaukee at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Incarnate Word at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Thursday, Nov. 20: vs. Lindenwood at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Tuesday, Nov. 25: vs. Kansas State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Saturday, Nov. 29: vs. Bethune Cookman at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Wednesday, Dec. 3: at Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis
Saturday, Dec. 6: vs. Louisville* at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
Tuesday, Dec. 9: vs. Penn State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Saturday, Dec. 13: at Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Chicago State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Monday, Dec. 22: vs. Siena at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
** END OF NON-CONFERENCE
Sunday, Jan. 4: vs. Washington at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Wednesday, Jan. 7: at Maryland at XFINITY Center in College Park, Md.
Saturday, Jan. 10: vs. Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Tuesday, Jan. 13: at Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Saturday, Jan. 17: vs. Iowa at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Tuesday, Jan. 20: at Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Friday, Jan. 23: at Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.
Tuesday, Jan. 27: vs. Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Saturday, Jan. 31: at UCLA at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.
Tuesday, Feb. 3: at USC at Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Saturday, Feb. 7: vs. Wisconsin at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Monday, Feb. 9: vs. Oregon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Sunday, Feb. 15: at Illinois at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.
Friday, Feb. 20: at Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Tuesday, Feb. 24: vs. Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Sunday, March 1: vs. Michigan State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Wednesday, March 4: vs. Minnesota at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Saturday, March 7: at Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Big Ten Tournament
Wednesday-Sunday, March 11-15, at the United Center in Chicago.
The Big Ten announced Thursday all 18 teams will participate in the conference tournament. Last season, only 14 teams were included.
NCAA Tournament details
Selection Sunday is March 15, and the NCAA Tournament’s First Four begins Tuesday, March 17. Round of 64 games begin March 19. The Final Four spans April 4-6 in Indianapolis.
