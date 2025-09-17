Indiana Basketball Brings Back 'Haunted Hall of Hoops' for First Time in 9 Years
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Halloween night, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will be full of costumes and candy bags once again.
Indiana announced Wednesday in a press release the men's and women's basketball teams will be hosting the "Haunted Hall of Hoops" from 6-8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Bloomington.
The doors to Simon Skjidt Assembly Hall will open at 5:30 p.m., and players from both the men's and women's team will arrive at 6 p.m. to hand out candy, play games, take photos and sign autographs. Haunted Hall of Hoops will end with a costume parade on Branch McCracken Court, where the players become judges and will select the winning costumes.
The event is free of charge and catered to children and families, according to the release.
Haunted Hall of Hoops debuted in 2008, Indiana's first year under then-coach Tom Crean, and ran through 2016. Neither of the Hoosiers' two most recent coaching staffs — led by Archie Miller and Mike Woodson, respectively — held Haunted Hall of Hoops.
The event marks the continuation of first-year Indiana men's basketball coach Darian DeVries' efforts of getting himself, and his team, in front of Hoosier fans and immersed into the Bloomington community.
Indiana will introduce "Hoosier Hoops on Kirkwood" at 8 p.m. Oct. 2, bringing basketball to the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Kirkwood Avenue. The two-hour event will feature player introductions, skills competitions and meet-and-great opportunities with the men's and women's team.
The Hoosiers' men's squad is slated to host an intrasquad scrimmage at 7 p.m. Oct. 3, offering fans the chance to see DeVries and his brand-new 13-man roster in action for the first time.
Haunted Hall of Hoops will take place between Indiana's two exhibition games and the start of the regular season. The Hoosiers host Marian on Oct. 17 and face Baylor on Oct. 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before officially tipping off the 2025-26 season against Alabama A&M on Nov. 5.
Indiana women's basketball will face Missouri S&T in an exhibition game Oct. 27, and its regular season begins Nov. 4 against Lipscomb.