Photo Gallery: Indiana on the Road Versus Iowa

The Hoosiers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 83-74 on the road, but there's still some great pictures to show from inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Look at more than 30 photos from Indiana's road game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Indiana fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 83-74 on the road in Iowa City for its third straight conference loss and fourth road game defeat of the season.

Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the group with 18 points in the 9-point loss. He said he's obviously frustrated with the win and the team needs to stick together.

 Keep in mind that although the Hoosiers are struggling on the road, their losses aren't as huge as they were last season.

Take a peek inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a look back on how the night game went down.

Indiana at Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena

USATSI_17500666

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; A general view of Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the national anthem before the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17500667

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson & Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17500673

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) goes to the basket as forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks on and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Fran McCaffery

USATSI_17500678

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson & Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17500679

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) goes to the basket as forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks on and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17501103

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17501104

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Josh Ogundele (23) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17501107

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17501109

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) controls the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana's Bench

USATSI_17501113

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Officials break up the two teams during the first half between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Tamar Bates

USATSI_17501115

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) blocks the shot of Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) as guard Jordan Bohannon (3) and forward Keegan Murray (15) and Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) look on during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17501116

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) looks on during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17501206

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) controls the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17501207

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17501226

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson reacts against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17501235

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Josh Ogundele (23) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17501243

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17501626

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) controls the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17501651

Jan 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) reacts with an official during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Murray

USATSI_17501199

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket as Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17501149

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo, left, reacts after making a 3-point basket as Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 

Rob Phinisee

Indiana Men's Basketball warms up before the Iowa road game.

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee dunks the ball while huddling up with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17501151

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (2) drives to the basket as Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17501132

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17501161

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) drives to the basket against Indiana guard Parker Stewart during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 

Race Thompson & Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17501232

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, center, drives to the basket against Indiana forwards Race Thompson (25) and Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17501230

Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) defends Indiana guard Rob Phinisee during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Race Thompson

USATSI_17501609

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) watches after making a 3-point basket while Indiana forward Race Thompson, right, defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17502048

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) defends as Indiana guard Parker Stewart shoots a 3-point basket during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Michael Durr

USATSI_17502045

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives against Indiana center Michael Durr (2) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Tamar Bates

USATSI_17502063

Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) gets fouled by Indiana guard Tamar Bates (53) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 

Trey Galloway & Race Thompson

USATSI_17502056

Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) passes the ball away from under the hoop as Iowa forwards Filip Rebraca (0) and Kris Murray (24) defend during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17502026

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, right, drives against Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

  • HERE'S WHAT TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS SAID FOLLOWING THE HOOSIERS' LOSS TO THE HAWKEYES: The Hoosiers left Iowa with another road loss after falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes 83-74 for their third conference defeat. Trayce Jackson-Davis was Indiana's leading scorer and took to the podium for questions. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference. CLICK HERE. 
  • HERE'S WHAT MIKE WOODSON SAID AFTER LOSS TO IOWA: Indiana lost another close game on Thursday falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes 83-74 on the road. Here's what Coach Mike Woodson said about the defeat. Read the full transcript, or just watch the video of the press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • TOM'S TWO CENTS: It takes 40 minutes of solid basketball to win on the road in the Big Ten, and Indiana came up short again, this time at Iowa on Thursday night when the Hoosiers fell 83-74 for their fourth straight road loss of the season, and eighth dating back to last February. CLICK HERE.
  • GAME STORY: Poor free throwing shooting, too many turnovers and a lack of rebounding was too much for Indiana to overcome in an 83-74 loss to Iowa on Thursday night at in Iowa City. CLICK HERE

Indiana Men's Basketball warms up before the Iowa road game.
