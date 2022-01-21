Photo Gallery: A Look Inside Assembly Hall From Indiana's Win Over Rival Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers pulled out a 68-65 win over Purdue for the first since 2016. More than 17,000 fans witnessed the magic in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and now you can too.
Scroll through the photo gallery to get a closer look at the plays Indiana made to come out on top. If you were there celebrating on the court or couldn't see over the thousands of fans on their feet, here's what you missed.
Indiana Vs. Purdue
Boiler Down
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers fans before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends him in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Geronimo
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) rebounds the ball over Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (3) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) steals the ball from Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) reacts to a made basket in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Durr
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Tamar Bates
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) dribbles the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) looks to dribble the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Tamar Bates
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson and Rob Phinisee
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks with guard Rob Phinisee (1) in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) is fouled by Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Phinisee
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) celebrates a made shot in the second half Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Durr
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) blocks the shot while Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Painter
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) is fouled by Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis & Trey Galloway
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and guard Trey Galloway (32) celebrate a made basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates his made basket to win the game in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Fans
Fans rush the floor after the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue.
Jordan Geronimo
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) celebrates with fans that rushed the floor after the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue.
Anthony Leal
Indiana's Anthony Leal (3), Trey Galloway (32), Tamar Bates (53) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) react to a Indiana basket during the second half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue.
Race Thompson
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) looks to score against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue.
Indiana Fans
Indiana fans react to a basket during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HERE'S WHAT ROB PHINISEE AND XAVIER JOHNSON SAID FOLLOWING HOOSIER WIN OVER BOILERMAKERS: Lafayette native point guard Rob Phinisee had the game of his career putting up the team- high 20 points and finishing off the second half with the last three-pointer of the game. Here's what Phinisee and teammate Xavier Johnson had to say in a post game press conference. Read the transcript, or just watch the attached video. CLICK HERE.
- HERE'S WHAT MIKE WOODSON SAID AFTER INDIANA'S WIN OVER PURDUE: Indiana defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 68-65 in a packed Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. More than 17,000 fans packed the Hall to witness the Hoosiers' first victory over Purdue in six years. Here's what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say in the post game press conference. Read the transcript, or watch the attached full video. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA STUNS NO. 4 PURDUE: Lafayette native Rob Phinisee had the game of his life on Thursday night, scoring 20 points and hitting the game-winning three-pointer to beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65. It snapped a nine-game losing streak to his hometown school, and finally gave him some bragging rights. CLICK HERE.