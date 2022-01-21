Photo Gallery: A Look Inside Assembly Hall From Indiana's Win Over Rival Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers pulled out a 68-65 win over Purdue for the first since 2016. More than 17,000 fans witnessed the magic in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and now you can too.

Scroll through the photo gallery to get a closer look at the plays Indiana made to come out on top. If you were there celebrating on the court or couldn't see over the thousands of fans on their feet, here's what you missed.

Indiana Vs. Purdue Boiler Down Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers fans before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends him in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Geronimo Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) rebounds the ball over Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Furst (3) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) steals the ball from Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) reacts to a made basket in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Michael Durr Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Tamar Bates Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) dribbles the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) looks to dribble the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Tamar Bates Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Mike Woodson and Rob Phinisee Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks with guard Rob Phinisee (1) in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) is fouled by Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Rob Phinisee Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) celebrates a made shot in the second half Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Michael Durr USA Today Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) blocks the shot while Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Matt Painter Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) is fouled by Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis & Trey Galloway Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and guard Trey Galloway (32) celebrate a made basket in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 20, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates his made basket to win the game in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Fans Fans rush the floor after the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue. Jordan Geronimo Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) celebrates with fans that rushed the floor after the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue. Anthony Leal Indiana's Anthony Leal (3), Trey Galloway (32), Tamar Bates (53) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) react to a Indiana basket during the second half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue. Race Thompson Indiana's Race Thompson (25) looks to score against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue. Indiana Fans Indiana fans react to a basket during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Indiana won the game 68-65 to upset (4) Purdue.

Related stories on Indiana basketball