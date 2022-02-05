Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at more than 15 photos of close up action from the Indiana versus Illinois matchup.
After a beautiful first half of holding Illinois's big man Kofi Cockburn to just five points, the Fighting Illini came back to defeat the Hoosiers 74-57 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Cockburn ended up with 17 points, which is five points less than his normal game average. The Fighting Illini scored 10 from the arc compared to Indiana's three making a huge difference in the game.
Indiana Vs. Illinois
Michael Durr
Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3) grabs the ball from Indiana's Michael Durr (2) duiring the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Miller Kopp
Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) fights for possession duiring the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Indiana Hoosiers Fans
Indiana student sections cheers a made 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Race Thompson
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Brad Underwood
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood instructs his team during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Parker Stewart
Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots over Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Parker Stewart
Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) shoots over Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Indiana Defends Illinois
Illinois' Andre Curbello (5) runs the offense during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) looks to shoot over Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives on Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Mike Woodson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) looks at the Illinois' bench after aa confrontation on the court during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Race Thompson
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Tamar Bates
Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) shoots in front of Illinois' RJ Malendez (15) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Khristian Lander
Indiana's Khristian Lander (4) drives on Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Michael Durr
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) scores and is fouled by Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Michael Durr
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) works against Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOOSIERS VS. FIGHTING ILLINI LIVE BLOG: Indiana is two games behind Illinois in the Big Ten race, but they get a chance to cut into that lead on Saturday when the two teams get together at Assembly Hall. Here's our live blog. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA SLIGHT FAVORITE OVER ILLINOIS: Illinois might have a two-game lead on Indiana in the Big Ten standings, but it's the Hoosiers who are a slight favorite in Saturday's game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Homecourt advantage carries a lot of weight. Here is the opening line as of Saturday morning, and a complete review of both teams against the spread all season. CLICK HERE.
- COCKBURN A CHALLENGE: The battle of big men is always something special when Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn get together, and the two stars square off again on Saturday, with Big Ten title aspirations firmly at play. Cockburn and Illinois lead the Big Ten right now. CLICK HERE