Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at more than 15 photos of close up action from the Indiana versus Illinois matchup.

After a beautiful first half of holding Illinois's big man Kofi Cockburn to just five points, the Fighting Illini came back to defeat the Hoosiers 74-57 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Cockburn ended up with 17 points, which is five points less than his normal game average. The Fighting Illini scored 10 from the arc compared to Indiana's three making a huge difference in the game.

Indiana Vs. Illinois Michael Durr Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3) grabs the ball from Indiana's Michael Durr (2) duiring the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Miller Kopp Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) fights for possession duiring the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Indiana Hoosiers Fans Indiana student sections cheers a made 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Race Thompson Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Brad Underwood Illinois head coach Brad Underwood instructs his team during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Parker Stewart Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots over Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Parker Stewart Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) shoots over Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Indiana Defends Illinois Illinois' Andre Curbello (5) runs the offense during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Xavier Johnson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) looks to shoot over Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Xavier Johnson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives on Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Mike Woodson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) looks at the Illinois' bench after aa confrontation on the court during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Race Thompson Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Tamar Bates Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) shoots in front of Illinois' RJ Malendez (15) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Khristian Lander Indiana's Khristian Lander (4) drives on Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Michael Durr Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) scores and is fouled by Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Xavier Johnson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Michael Durr USA Today Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) works against Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Related stories on Indiana basketball