Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Illinois

Look at more than 15 photos from Indiana's matchup against Illinois at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers won the first half but fell apart in the second and were beat 74-57 by the Fighting Illini.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at more than 15 photos of close up action from the Indiana versus Illinois matchup.

After a beautiful first half of holding Illinois's big man Kofi Cockburn to just five points, the Fighting Illini came back to defeat the Hoosiers 74-57 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Cockburn ended up with 17 points, which is five points less than his normal game average. The Fighting Illini scored 10 from the arc compared to Indiana's three making a huge difference in the game.

Indiana Vs. Illinois

Michael Durr

Illinois' Jacob Grandison (3) grabs the ball from Indiana's Michael Durr (2) duiring the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Miller Kopp

Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) fights for possession duiring the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Indiana Hoosiers Fans

Indiana student sections cheers a made 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Race Thompson

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Brad Underwood

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood instructs his team during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. 

Parker Stewart

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots over Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. 

Parker Stewart

Illinois' Alfonso Plummer (11) shoots over Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Indiana Defends Illinois

Illinois' Andre Curbello (5) runs the offense during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) looks to shoot over Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. 

Xavier Johnson

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives on Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Mike Woodson

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) looks at the Illinois' bench after aa confrontation on the court during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. 

Race Thompson

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Tamar Bates

Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) shoots in front of Illinois' RJ Malendez (15) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Khristian Lander

Indiana's Khristian Lander (4) drives on Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. 

Michael Durr

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) scores and is fouled by Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. 

Michael Durr

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) works against Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

