Indiana Men's, Women's Basketball Releasing Full Schedules Thursday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten will be unveiling conference schedules for men's and women's basketball at 4 p.m. Thursday, the conference announced in a press release Wednesday.
With the reveal, Indiana men's and women's basketball will have their 2025-26 schedules finalized, pending time and television designations.
Big Ten Network will host a special one-hour show of B1G Live, where Rick Pizzo, Rapheal Davis and Autumn Johnson will discuss the schedules for all 36 programs.
Here's what we know about the men's and women's basketball schedules ...
Indiana men's basketball's non-conference schedule, Big Ten home and away opponents
The Hoosiers announced their non-conference schedule July:
Wednesday, Nov. 5: vs. Alabama A&M at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Sunday, Nov. 9: vs. Marquette* at United Center in Chicago (1 p.m. tipoff, ESPN)
Wednesday, Nov. 12: vs. Milwaukee at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Incarnate Word at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Thursday, Nov. 20: vs. Lindenwood at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Tuesday, Nov. 25: vs. Kansas State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Saturday, Nov. 29: vs. Bethune Cookman at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Saturday, Dec. 6: vs. Louisville* at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
Saturday, Dec. 13: at Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Chicago State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Monday, Dec. 22: vs. Siena at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Indiana will also compete in two exhibition games, the first against Marian on Oct. 17 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and the second against Baylor on Oct. 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Here's the Hoosiers' distribution of home and away matchups in Big Ten play, an announcement made April 29:
Home Only
Iowa
Nebraska
Northwestern
Oregon
Penn State
Washington
Wisconsin
Away Only
Illinois
Maryland
Michigan
Ohio State
Rutgers
UCLA
USC
Home and Away
Michigan State
Minnesota
Purdue
Indiana women's basketball's non-conference schedule, Big Ten home and away opponents
Like the men's basketball team, Indiana women's basketball will host an exhibition game, facing Missouri S&T on Oct. 27.
Here's the Hoosiers' non-conference schedule, released Sept. 3:
Nov. 4 vs. Lipscomb at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Nov. 7 vs. University of Illinois-Chicago at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Nov. 11 vs. Marshall University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Nov. 16 at Florida State University at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Nov. 19 vs. Butler University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Nov. 25 at Florida Gulf Coast University at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.
Nov. 28 vs. Gonzaga University (Coconut Hoops) at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.
Nov. 30 vs. Iowa State University/Marquette University (Coconut Hoops) at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.
Dec. 3 vs. Western Michigan University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Dec. 11 vs. University of Louisiana-Monroe at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Dec. 14 vs. Eastern Michigan University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Dec. 21 vs. Western Carolina University at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington
Here's Indiana women's basketball's distribution of home and away games in Big Ten play, released April 30:
Home Only
Iowa
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Northwestern
Penn State
Washington
Oregon
Away Only
Illinois
Maryland
Nebraska
Ohio State
Rutgers
Wisconsin
UCLA
USC
Home and Away
Purdue