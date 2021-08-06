Behind the Curtain: Breaking Down Newcomers on Indiana's Basketball Roster

Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday, and he talked a lot about the four transfers on Indiana's roster, Parker Stewart, Miller Kopp, Michael Durr and Xavier Johnson. He's been impressed so far.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There are a lot of new faces this year in Indiana's basketball program, from the top on down. As the Hoosiers prepare for a pair of exhibition games against Serbian club team Mega BC in the Bahamas next week, Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday.

He said practices are going well and everyone is grasping his new systems little by little. Since it's all happening behind closed doors, Woodson was asked about the four new transfers on Indiana's roster, Parker Stewart (UT-Martin), Miller Kopp (Northwestern), Xavier Johnson (Pittsburgh) and Michael Durr (South Florida)

Returning players Rob Phinisee, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson also met with the media Friday, and they had a lot to say about their new teammates as well. Here's the breakdown:

Parker Stewart, UT-Martin

Stewart was recruited by assistant Kenya Hunter last year while he was still working for Archie Miller, who was fired in mid-March. Stewart arrived on campus in January and practiced with the Hoosiers, but he did not play in any games.

Woodson said he's been impressive most of the summer.

"Parker's been solid. Early on, he went through a stretch where he was probably the best player in the gym,'' Woodson said. "And then he just took a back seat. Now I'm trying to retool him and get him back to how he was playing earlier when he first started, but he's doing fine.''

Miller Kopp, Northwestern

Miller Kopp is well known to Indiana fans after playing for three years at Northwestern, and the sharp-shooting forward is fitting in nicely in Bloomington after transferring in April.

"I think Miller is trying to find his niche,'' Woodson said. "He can make shots. I've just got to put him in the right positions where he's successful to make them.''

Jackson-Davis said he's enjoyed having Kopp around so far.

"Miller, we have seen him at Northwestern. He makes a lot of shots,'' Jackson-Davis said. "He's a team guy. He's in the locker room always being funny on social media and doing stuff of that nature. He's just another energy-bringer in the locker room.''

Xavier Johnson, Pittsburgh

Johnson has posted some big numbers at Pittsburgh before coming to Indiana.

"Xavier is trying to learn. He's a point guard, but there's a lot that comes with being a point guard,'' Woodson said. "I've probably been on him more than anybody on the team because I just think that position is so valuable in terms of where you go as a ballclub.''

Indiana senior guard Rob Phinisee has worked with Johnson a lot so far, and he's come away impressed.

"Xavier, he's super quick with the ball, super crafty,'' Phinisee said. "He can really pass. He's actually a really good defender, too. Him bringing his leadership and him being from Pitt, with that experience, he's really going to help our team.''

Michael Durr, South Florida

Michael Durr, a 7-foot center who transferred to Indiana from South Florida in Tampa, filled a huge void down low for Indiana. Size in the interior has been a problem for Indiana, and that gap has been filled now. It's already paying dividends.

"Big Michael Durr is who he is. He bangs and I think that's what his main trait is,'' Woodson said. "He is a little more competitive because he's a bigger guy now that can bang and do things down low when he gets the ball.



"Competition in practice has been pretty competitive and in order to be a great team, you have to have competition and guys competing against one another. No starting position is set in stone except for the big fella, Trayce, so everybody is just working right now trying to figure it out.

Senior forward Race Thompson is grateful to have another big body around.

"Michael Durr, he's a really good big body that we needed,'' Thompson said. "He's got a lot of post moves, and he's a strong defender. He can make shots outside, too. I'm excited to play with him, and really let you guys see what he can do.''

Jackson-Davis agreed with Woodson that having Durr around has made him better. He's missed that in practice the past year or so, especially with Joey Brunk out all of last year.

"With Mike, he's a really, really big body. He also just brings a lot of physicality. He's a Big Ten big,'' Jackson-Davis said. "Playing against him, I've noticed that from the get-go. He's able to space the floor, so I get to work on my defense as well.

"He is a really great player. He is going to help us a lot this year. Playing against him, I've being able to work on my moves. Playing against someone that's an actual 7-footer, I didn't have that last year, I really have to work on my jump hooks, all that stuff, getting the ball up, having some touch around the rim and not being able to just force things up. I think it's been really good for both of us, honestly.''

Freshmen Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb

Woodson also talked about the growth thus far of freshman Tamar Bates, the 6-foot-5 guard who was a late commit to Indiana in the spring after de-committing from Texas. He was a 5-star recruit, and big things are expected of him.

"Young Tamar Bates, he's a typical freshman,'' Woodson said. "The good thing about him is he's put on about 12 pounds from the time he's come in here and that's a bonus because he was real light in the butt and we needed him to pick up some weight. But, you know, he's a cocky kid that is not scared, and I kind of like that in him.''

Logan Duncomb is a 6-foot-9 center from Cincinnati, and he's getting comfortable little by little.

"Logan, he just got in here. He's really raw but he's going to be a really good player for us,'' Jackson-Davis said. "He's playing really well. He's learning really fast. I'm just curious to see what his development will look like. Right now, it's looking really, really good.''

