Hoosiers No Longer Receiving Votes in Polls

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two losses last week erased Indiana from all voting in the Associated Press and Coaches top-25 basketball polls this week.

This is the 10th poll of the season and the first to include Indiana in the receiving votes section since Week 5. The Hoosiers never made it into the actual top-25, getting as close at No. 29 before losing to Wisconsin on Dec. 7.

The 11-3 Hoosiers lost at home to 12-1 Arkansas last Sunday and then lost to No. 12 Maryland on Saturday, 75-59, to fall to 11-3 on the season. Maryland moved up three notches after the victory.

There are five Big Ten teams in the AP top-25 rankings. Michigan State checks in at No. 8, and is the league's only top-10 team. Ohio State is No. 11, Maryland is No. 12, Michigan is No. 19 and Penn State is No. 20. The Coaches poll is basically the same, except for Ohio State being 12th an Maryland 14th.

Iowa, Wisconsin and Purdue are also receiving votes in both polls.

The top 10 are the same in both polls. Gonzaga (13-1) is No. 1, Duke No. 2, Kansas is No. 3 and Baylor is No. 4. Auburn, the highest ranked unbeaten team, is No. 5 and Butler is No. 6. San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and Florida State round out the top 10.

Florida State is 13-2 now and has won six straight games since losing to Indiana 80-64 on Dec. 3.

Indiana plays five ranked teams in January, including Ohio State Saturday at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers play Northwestern first, however, at home on Wednesday night