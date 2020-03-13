HoosiersNow
Indiana Players, Coaches go to Social Media to Say Thanks

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — And just like that, the basketball season was over. That was incredibly painful at Indiana, where the excitement over an NCAA tournament bid seemed to be right around the corner.

But when the NCAA canceled the event entirely,  that meant seasons ended for everyone and the playing careers of Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis finished, too.

Here's what Indiana coach Archie Miller said in a tweet:

"The health and safety of our players and the public must always be our top priority. The guidance provided by experts on a situation like this should never be ignored for any reason, regardless of our individual interests. Our focus and only concern is that this situation is eradicated and everyone can return to their normal day-to-day routines.

"I am proud of the way our team grew up, battled, overcame adversity and put the program in a position to achieve its goals of competing on the biggest stage college basketball offers. It's a disappointing end for our seniors, De'Ron (Davis) and Devonte (Green), but they will leave Indiana University as better people, and importantly, as graduates. The future for our group offers limitless possibilities, and I look for them to use this year's experiences as a springboard. On behalf of everyone in our program, we want to thank Hoosier Nation for their passion, support and unwavering loyalty.

Here is Miller's tweet ... and tweets from several other players.

Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis felt bad for his two senior teammates, De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green, who couldn't finish what they started.

Indiana hasn't been to the NCAA tournament in three years, and these seniors will be the first class since 1972 to go four years at IU without playing a tournament game. That really hurts.

Indiana finished 20-12 this season, the first time Miller has won at least 20 games in a season during his Indiana tenure. There was definite improvement, and a bright future is ahead. Joey Brunk knows that, too.

