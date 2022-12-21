Indiana Point Guard Xavier Johnson Out Indefinitely After Foot Surgery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 18 Indiana basketball team will be without Xavier Johnson for an indefinite amount of time.

The fifth-year point guard from Woodbridge, Va. underwent foot surgery on Wednesday to repair an injury he suffered on Saturday at Kansas. The program is hopeful he will return before the end of the season.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is second on the team with 9.9 points points per game, and he and leads the Hoosiers with 54 assists and 13 steals, while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range. Johnson transferred to Indiana before the 2021-22 season, an he received an All-Big Ten honorable mention last year.

Without Johnson, Indiana will rely on freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino to run the point. Junior guard Trey Galloway started in Johnson's absence on Tuesday against Elon, and guards Tamar Bates, CJ Gunn and Anthony Leal figure to have expanded roles with Johnson out.

