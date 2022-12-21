Indiana Point Guard Xavier Johnson Out Indefinitely After Foot Surgery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The No. 18 Indiana basketball team will be without Xavier Johnson for an indefinite amount of time.
The fifth-year point guard from Woodbridge, Va. underwent foot surgery on Wednesday to repair an injury he suffered on Saturday at Kansas. The program is hopeful he will return before the end of the season.
Johnson is second on the team with 9.9 points points per game, and he and leads the Hoosiers with 54 assists and 13 steals, while shooting 37.0% from 3-point range. Johnson transferred to Indiana before the 2021-22 season, an he received an All-Big Ten honorable mention last year.
Without Johnson, Indiana will rely on freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino to run the point. Junior guard Trey Galloway started in Johnson's absence on Tuesday against Elon, and guards Tamar Bates, CJ Gunn and Anthony Leal figure to have expanded roles with Johnson out.
- INDIANA-ELON GAME STORY: Without leading scorers Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson, Indiana coach Mike Woodson experimented with new rotations in a 96-72 win over Elon. Freshman CJ Gunn and sophomore Logan Duncomb finished with career highs in points, and Race Thompson led the way with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Indiana basketball moved to 9-3 with a 96-72 win over the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday at Assembly Hall. Here's what coach Mike Woodson said after the game, with the full transcript and video attached. CLICK HERE
- WHAT KOPP, GUNN SAID: Indiana freshman CJ Gunn scored a career-high 11 points, and Miller Kopp added 13 as the Hoosiers defeated Elon 96-72 on Tuesday at Assembly Hall. Here's the full transcript of what Kopp and Gunn said after the game. CLICK HERE