What Miller Kopp, CJ Gunn Said After Indiana's Win Over Elon

Indiana freshman CJ Gunn scored a career-high 11 points, and Miller Kopp added 13 as the Hoosiers defeated Elon 96-72 on Tuesday at Assembly Hall. Here's the full transcript of what Kopp and Gunn said after the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp had the hot hand at the start of Tuesday's game, scoring Indiana's first eight points against Elon.

CJ Gunn had an opportunity for more minutes with Xavier Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo out due to injury, and Gunn scored a career-high 11 points.

Here's what Gunn and Kopp said after the game.

On what went right for Gunn on Tuesday...

Gunn: It felt good. Coach just always tells me and the other guys to just stay ready and be ready to hoop, and I feel like that's what I did today. Obviously I wanted to get in the game, so when I get the opportunity I'm going to play the best ball I can and do the things Coach asks me to do.

On how Gunn approaches games like this...

Gunn: I'm just playing the game the right way. Last year I was used to playing against tiddlywinks, so now it's a different level. It's a different level of ball. I've just got to adjust to the game, and it comes with practicing hard and meshing with the guys, and that's how I look at it.

On the team adjusting to new lineups and rotations...

Kopp: Well, I mean, in the season, it's a long season. If you think about it, we've got so many Big Ten games left, too. We're not looking ahead to that, but at the same time, that's a big part of the season is ahead. Honestly, it's about making guys come together. I always say, when the spider webs unite, you can tie up a lion. At the end of the day, it's just about getting guys to understand that we need everybody, and we're only as strong as our weakest link. Everybody is coming along for sure.

On playing at Assembly Hall after two away games...

Kopp: It was good. We love playing at home. We practice here every day pretty much, and this is a home gym for us. We feel most comfortable here. It's definitely good to be back.

On Jalen Hood-Schifino's role with Xavier Johnson out...

Kopp: Well, things definitely change with X out, a guy who's one of our leading scorers and one of our leaders, too, on the floor with the ball as well as with his voice. He's a big loss, but at the same time, 'Fino is definitely making strides. He makes strides every day. The kid is a relentless worker. At the end of the day, we're super comfortable with where he's at and where he's going.

On CJ Gunn's performance...

Kopp: Well, one of the hardest things to do when you're coming in as a freshman is you want to please, you want to do well. At the same time, you have to learn what the coaches are asking of you and what the guys need from you. His role, just like when I was a freshman, might be different now than it is in two years. But right now, one of his goals, and he'll tell you, is just to get on the floor and get in the rotation. Really every day in practice he plays hard as ever. He talks, he's trying to do the right things. Yes, there are mess-ups, but at the same time, it all comes from a good place, and he's doing things at a thousand miles an hour. At the end of the day, as a guy who's been here for a while in college, it makes me happy to see a guy like CJ work so hard and continue to do things the right way because eventually it's going to build up, and he'll see the benefits for sure.

