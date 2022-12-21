What Indiana Coach Mike Woodson Said After 96-72 Win Over Elon

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With Xavier Johnson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo out, Indiana coach Mike Woodson experimented with new lineups and rotations on Tuesday night against Elon.

Following a 96-72 win, here's what Woodson said in the postgame press conference.

On Indiana's intensity and bouncing back from two consecutive losses...

Woodson: Well, again, tonight everybody had a chance to play. Geronimo came to me before the game and said he couldn't go, and I knew Trayce wasn't going to play, and with X being out, guys have got to step up and play and make plays, and I thought for the most part everybody did that. I don't like the fact that we gave up 72 points; that's something I always seem to watch. We've got to be better in that area.

On CJ Gunn's performance...

Woodson: No, he was solid tonight. I think moving forward, CJ and Gallo and Tamar Bates, Anthony when he gets in there, we've got to do a better job on the ball and guarding the ball. We had quite a few fouls called tonight in guarding the ball in a one-on-one position, and then we've got to do a better job in our pick-and-roll defense in terms of getting over the screen and getting into the ball. We were terrible tonight in that area.

On Jalen Hood-Schifino running the offense with Xavier Johnson out...

Woodson: Well, I mean, it doesn't change anything. They both ran the offense. When X is there, it gives you two guys that can make plays with the basketball, not only for themselves but for guys around them. Now we don't have X. I've got to keep an eye on Jalen, as well. He's just getting back from his flare-up, and you want to make sure that you don't bury him with a lot of minutes to the point where he goes back down. Then you're really stuck. Tonight we came in, I came in with the thought process of playing him 30 minutes, and that's what we played him. I thought he responded pretty well. He had a few too many turnovers for me, but he's young and he's still learning.

On how long he expects Xavier Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis to be out...

Woodson: I don't know. I wish I could tell you that. I really don't know. My job is to make sure that the guys that are in uniform, that's ready to play, to get them ready to go, and then we'll welcome them back when that time comes.

On this game being a confidence boost...

Woodson: Well, again, we've played well here at home. Our fan base has put us in a position to play well. I expect us to win every game at home. That's my goal. Yes, to bounce back from the two games that we've lost is a confidence builder for our team. We're still a young team. Hell, I started two freshmen tonight.

On Logan Duncomb's performance...

Woodson: Well, he's not in great shape. Logan has had his ups and downs, but I thought he responded. Logan, seemed like every time I throw him in there, he does something positive, but you can't play him in long stretches. He's had his problems in terms of illness and things of that nature that's really put him behind from a physical standpoint. I mean, tonight he played well, and I did play him in some stretches, but I've got to get him in better shape.

On Jalen Hood-Schifino playing without Xavier Johnson...

Woodson: No, his role -- again, he's going to have to continue to do the same thing. It's not like the NBA where I can go to the D-League and find me another point guard. He's the only true one that we have, and again, I just can't bury him with 40 minutes a game. I can't do that or there's a chance he could drop off. I've got to really watch that closely and monitor him as we continue this journey, but the guys like Gallo and Scoop and CJ and Anthony, guys that have to handle the ball for us, they've got to be more strong with it and be able to make basketball plays to help us.

On Trayce Jackson-Davis' and Jordan Geronimo's injuries...

Woodson: Well, Jordan's injury is a dislocated finger, and he tried to go a little yesterday. Trayce went a little yesterday, but then he had to -- he backed off, and we decided to just hold him out. I don't know if he'll play on Friday or not, as well. We'll see. With Geronimo it's basically how much pain he can tolerate with his dislocated finger bandaged. Time will tell. Tomorrow will be another day and we'll go start practice and see where everybody is.

On what he's looking for when playing new lineups and rotations...

Woodson: How hard they play. You know, that's a big part of it. Some of our guys are not playing hard enough. That's my job to get them to play hard. Everything else will come in play and fall in place if they learn to just play hard. That's what you deal with when you have young players. They think they play hard, but there's always another level that they've got to reach. That's what I'm trying to get them to.

