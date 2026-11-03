Indiana Freshman Prince-Alexander Moody To Miss 'Extended Period' With Knee Injury

Indiana basketball will be without one of its promising freshmen for the forseeable future.



Following the Hoosiers' 91-57 season-opening victory over Eastern Illinois on Monday night, Indiana coach Darian DeVries announced that freshman guard Prince-Alexander Moody suffered a knee injury and will miss time.



"He suffered a knee injury in practice and will be out for an extended period of time," DeVries said Monday. "We'll continue to get him evaluated but don't anticipate having him back for quite some time, so unfortunate news there."



Moody was on Indiana's bench Monday wearing street clothes, with a large brace on his right leg and using crutches. DeVries did not provide additional details about the severity of the injury or a timetable for his return.



It's an unfortunate start to the collegiate career of Moody, who arrived in Bloomington as a four-star prospect out of Bishop McNamara High School in Maryland.

What Moody's injury means for Indiana

The 6-foot-4 guard was ranked No. 93 nationally and No. 4 in the state of Maryland in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports and was part of Indiana's freshman class alongside Trevor Manhertz and Vaughn Karvala.



Moody showed flashes of his potential during Indiana's summer trip to Peru, averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals across five games.

His opportunities were more limited during Indiana's three exhibitions, although he made the most of an extended opportunity against Western Kentucky. Moody scored six points and dished out two assists in 14 minutes, helping spark Indiana's second-half comeback.

With Markus Burton, Bryce Lindsay, Jaeden Mustaf, and Darren Harris ahead of him in the backcourt rotation, Moody wasn't expected to shoulder a significant role immediately. Still, DeVries had expressed confidence in the freshman's development entering the season.

"We have guys that are in front of him," DeVries said last month, according to IU Athletics. "But he's certainly someone that I feel very confident he's going to continue to get better and better. I have the utmost confidence in the world to put him out there."

Indiana has enough backcourt depth to withstand Moody's absence in the short term, but the injury removes another option from a rotation DeVries hopes to keep deep throughout the season.

Perhaps more importantly, it puts Moody's development on hold just as he was beginning to adjust to the physicality and speed of the college game.



For a freshman whose potential had already caught DeVries' attention, that's a disappointing way to begin his Indiana career.