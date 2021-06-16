Sports Illustrated home
Indiana's Tamar Bates Ranked No. 30 on Sports Illustrated's SI99 Final List

Indiana commit Tamar Bates finished ranked No. 30 on Sports Illustrated's final list of top-99 players in the country, and is one of 17 Big Ten players to make the list.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Woodson's first high school recruit, guard Tamar Bates of IMG Academy in Florida, is going to set the bar high for Indiana's future recruits. Bates finished ranked No. 30 on Sports Illustrated's final rankings for its SI99 list of the top players in America.

Bates, a Kansas City native who played at IMG his senior year, committed to Woodson and Indiana on April 19. He had originally committed to Texas, but backed out after Longhorns coach Shaka Smart left for a new job at Marquette.

Bates, a 6-foot-5 guard with high-end skills on both sides of the floor, is in Bloomington now, going through summer workouts with the Hoosiers. He's expected to play a big role on Woodson's first team in the fall.  

Indiana's other recruit in the Class of 2021, 6-foot-9 forward/center Logan Duncomb from Moeller High Schoo in Cincinnati, did not make Sports Illustrated's list, but he has been included inside the top 100 in other rankings, including No. 64 in 247Sports and No. 68 on Rivals.

There were 17 players on the list who are headed to Big Ten schools. Here are the Big Ten commits, with ranking, position and hometown:

  • MICHIGAN (4)
  • No. 8 – Caleb Houston, shooting guard, Montverde, Fla. 
  • No. 9 – Moussa Diabate, power forward, Bradenton, Fla. 
  • No. 32 – Frankie Collins, point guard, Henderson, Nev.
  • No. 39 – Kobe Bufkin, shooting guard, Grand Rapids, Mich.
  • MICHIGAN STATE (3)
  • No. 14 – Max Christie, shooting guard, Rolling Meadows, Ill.
  • No. 52 – Jaden Akins, point guard, Bel Aire, Kan.
  • No. 70 – Pierre Brooks, shooting guard, Detroit, Mich. 
  • NEBRASKA (2)
  • No. 26 – Bryce McGowens, shooting guard, Greenville, S.C. 
  • No. 64 – Wilhelm Breidenbach, Santa Ana, Calif.
  • INDIANA (1)
  • No. 30 – Tamar Bates, shooting guard, Bradenton, Fla.
  • OHIO STATE (1)
  • No. 33 – Malaki Branham, small forward, Akron, Ohio
  • PURDUE (2)
  • No. 50 – Trey Kaufman, power forward, Sellersburg, Ind. 
  • No. 66 – Caleb Furst, power forward, Fort Wayne, Ind. 
  • MARYLAND (1)
  • No. 54 – Julian Reese, power forward, Owings Mills, Md.
  • ILLINOIS (3)
  • No. 55 – Ramses Melendez, small forward, Kissimmee, Fla.
  • No. 85 – Luke Goode, shooting guard, Fort Wayne, Ind.
  • No. 92 – Brandin Podziemski, shooting guard, Delafield, Wis.

For the story and the complete list of players, CLICK HERE

Tamar Bates highlight video

To watch Tamar Bates' highlights as part of his SI99 selection, CLICK HERE

Screen Shot 2021-06-16 at 4.57.29 PM
