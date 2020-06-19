HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana Target Trey Patterson Commits to Villanova

Tom Brew

New Jersey native Trey Patterson, a 6-foot-7 forward and four-star recruit who had Indiana on his list of final three schools, announced Thursday night that he was committing to Villanova.

Patterson is ranked No. 26 by ESPN, No. 28 by Rivals and No. 34 by 247Sports and had narrowed his list to the Hoosiers, Villanova and Florida, though Villanova had been the favorite all along.

Indiana made a hard press for him, but Patterson stayed true to his lean. 

“I feel like I can fit into their system very well,” Patterson said in his announcement. “Their style of play, I feel like, is good for me. Over the past couple of years, I’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Jay) Wright and his coaching staff and I feel like I can believe in them and their plan for me.”

Patterson averaged 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds as a junior. Patterson, whose birthday was also Thursday, took official visits to Indiana, Florida and Auburn. He didn't take an official visit to Villanova, but did visit the Wildcats' campus last fall.

"I really enjoyed the campus tour; the campus is very nice," he said. "My parents and I got to watch them practice and it was impressive to see how hard they practiced. Every drill all the guys went game speed. I also got to meet the entire coaching staff and eat dinner with the team after their practice, which was cool."

Indiana's lone commitment thus far in the 2021 class is Logan Duncomb, a 6-foot-9 forward from Cincinnati. Khristian Lander, a five-star point guard from Evansville, was originally in that class, but moved up a year and will play with Indiana this season.

04202020-600x431.jpg
Trey Patterson made an official visit to Indiana.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana's Elijah Dunham Signs Free Agent Deal with New York Yankees

Elijah Dunham, one of Indiana's top hitters, has decided to skip his final year with the Hoosiers to sign a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees.

Tom Brew

NCAA Approves 6-Week College Football Practice Plan

Indiana will be able to begin preseason preparations on July 12, starting with eight hours per week and building up to the Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Next Few Weeks Will Determine What Happens in September

Staying healthy in June with no one contracting COVID-19 as players return to campus for workouts is critical to keep the timeline going for games in September.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier QB Randle El on College Hall of Fame Ballot Once Again

Indiana's Antwaan Randle El has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, in the ballot released Tuesday by the National Foootball Foundation.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Honoring Bill Garrett Should Have Been Done Long Ago

Bill Garrett broke the color barrier for Big Ten basketball in the 1940s, and he's a legend in the state of Indiana for all that he accomplished in a short time. This latest honor is much deserved.

Tom Brew

by

vesuvius13

Indiana's Race Thompson, 7 Other Hoosiers on Big Ten Anti-Racism Coalition

The Big Ten has put together this large Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, and also has added a voter registration initiative as well at the behest of commissioner Kevin Warren.

Tom Brew

Twitter Poll: 72% of Indiana Fans Say 'Let's Go Watch Some Games'

The vast majority of fans in our recent social media poll say they are more than willing to sit in the stands at Memorial Stadium or Assembly Hall this season, despite the remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Player Caleb Murphy Makes a Hole-in-One — On a Par-4!

Caleb Murphy, an incoming freshman defensive end, has been playing golf to stay because during this prolonged break and he had a day for the ages on Sunday, making his first-ever hole-in-one.

Tom Brew

Emotional Chris Beaty Funeral: 'His Legacy Will Live on Forever'

Everyone loved Chris Beaty, and the former Indiana football player was laid to rest Saturday after an emotiional funeral mass. But his legacy will live on in the form of the Chris Beaty Foundation.

Tom Brew

Tears Flow as Friends, Family Say Goodbye to Chris Beaty at Memorial Service

Chris Beaty, the popular former Indiana football player and Indianapolis businessman who was killed May 30, had thousands of people stop by to pay their respects at his memorial service on Friday.

Tom Brew