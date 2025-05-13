Indiana Wins Governor’s Cup Over Purdue With Events To Spare
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The all-sports Governor’s Cup competition between Indiana and Purdue hasn’t been much of a competition at all in the last seven years.
With baseball’s series win over Purdue, clinched on Sunday by a 14-4 victory by Indiana, the Hoosiers clinched the Governor’s Cup.
Indiana has an unassailable 11-7 Governor’s Cup lead over Purdue. The men’s and women’s track and field championships are still to be contested, but the Boilermakers cannot catch the Hoosiers.
The Governor’s Cup is determined by the 20 sports in which Indiana and Purdue compete against one another. When there is a home-and-home series, a half-point is awarded for each victory.
Indiana bested Purdue and took full points in men’s and women’s cross county, football, wrestling, men’s and women’s diving, women’s basketball, men’s golf, softball and baseball.
Purdue took all points in volleyball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and women’s golf.
The two teams split points in women’s soccer (a 0-0 draw) and men’s basketball.
Indiana has held the Governor’s Cup since 2019. The competition has been lopsided in recent seasons. The Hoosiers had an all-time best 15.5-4.5 victory over Purdue in 2023. Indiana’s 13-7 margin in 2024 was the second-largest margin of victory.
If Indiana’s men’s and women’s track and field teams best Purdue at the Big Ten Conference meet, the Hoosiers would match their 13-7 victory from a year ago.
Here’s results of the Governor’s Cup since the competition was established beginning with the 2001-02 season.
2002 – Indiana 10, Purdue 9
2003 – Purdue 10.5, Indiana 9.5
2004 – Purdue 11, Indiana 9
2005 – Indiana 12, Purdue 8
2006 – Indiana 11.5-Purdue 8.5
2007 – Purdue 10.5-Purdue 9.5
2008 – Indiana 10, Purdue 10
2009 – Indiana 12.5, Purdue 7.5
2010 – Indiana 10, Purdue 10
2011 – Indiana 11, Purdue 9
2012 – Indiana 11.5, Purdue 7.5
2013 – Indiana 12, Purdue 7
2014 – Purdue 12, Indiana 8
2015 – Purdue 10, Indiana 9
2016 – Purdue 12.5, Indiana 7.5
2017 – Indiana 11, Purdue 9
2018 – Purdue 10.5, Indiana 9.5
2019 – Indiana 10.5, Purdue 9.5
2020 – Indiana 9, Purdue 4 – competition declared a no-contest due to COVID-19 pandemic
2021 – Indiana 10. Purdue 6.5
2022 – Indiana 11.5, Purdue 8.5
2023 – Indiana 15.5, Purdue 4.5
2024 – Indiana 13, Purdue 7
Related stories on Indiana athletics
- TODD'S TAKE: Trip to the ballpark was a reminder that all of college sports are worth saving, not just the ones that make money. CLICK HERE.
- WOODSON ADDRESSES INDIANA FANS: In a social media post, Mike Woodson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to coach his alma mater. CLICK HERE.
- ANUNOBY HAVING A GREAT POSTSEASON: Former Indiana star OG Anunoby is having one of the best NBA postseasons by a former Hoosier. CLICK HERE.