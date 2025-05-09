Mike Woodson Pens Thank You To Indiana Fans, Players And More Via Social Media Post
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Former Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson has kept a low profile, at least as Indiana is concerned, since his final game as coach in March.
Indiana was beaten by Oregon 72-59 in the Big Ten Tournament on March 13. The Hoosiers did not make the NCAA Tournament and declined to participate in other postseason tournaments like the College Basketball Crown.
So the defeat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was the last dance for Woodson. He had not spoken publicly about his departure from Indiana, but on Friday night, he broke his silence.
Woodson penned a social media post on the X social media platform. In it, he expressed his gratitude for the four seasons he got to coach his alma mater.
"Coming home to lead Indiana Men's Basketball was an honor. It was a great opportunity to represent the program that helped shape my college career, and I'm deeply grateful for the full-circle journey back to Indiana," Woodson began.
"Thank you to the fans for your support through the ups and downs, my players, my dedicated coaching staff, team managers, the IU professors who guided our young men off the court, the medical staff and trainers who kept us healthy, and the strength coaches who challenged us daily," he continued.
"To my wife, Terri, and our daughters, Mariah and Alexis, your love and support have made this journey worthwhile. To my family and friends, thank you for giving me strength to continue building my vision while stayng grounded," he added.
"Coming back to my Alma Mater to coach brought me fulfillment. I'm proud to watch the young men I've coached transition into gentlemen on and off the court. I want them to know how proud I am of them. Our journeys will continue, and I'll always be here for them," Woodson concluded.
Woodson was hired this week by the Sacramento Kings to join head coach Doug Christie's staff.
Woodson stepped down as Indiana coach on Feb. 7, though he coached the remainder of the season.
Woodson was 82-53 as Indiana head coach. Woodson coached the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023 but failed to get Indiana to the 68-team field in his final two seasons.
Under Woodson, Indiana peaked in 2023 – the senior season for Trayce Jackson-Davis – as they went 23-12 and reached a high Associated Press ranking of No. 10.
Woodson came under fire from some segments of the Indiana fanbase in his final two seasons as inconsistency dogged the Hoosiers.
Woodson’s .607 winning percentage is 12th-best in Indiana history and the best since Kelvin Sampson had a .741 winning percentage from 2007-08.
Woodson returns to the NBA where he played from 1980-91 and was a coach from 1996-2021.
Woodson returns to Sacramento where he was an original Sacramento King from when the franchise relocated from Kansas City in 1985.
The Kings will be the eighth NBA team Woodson has been a coach with in some capacity. Woodson was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14.
