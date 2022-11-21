Indiana Women's Basketball Moves Up Six Spots in Associated Press Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Monday, the Indiana women's basketball team moved up six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 6, two spots away from tying the program's best ranking at No. 4 in the 2021-22 season.
For the second consecutive season, South Carolina finds itself in the No. 1 slot after defeating Stanford earlier this week.
Five Big Ten teams earned top 25 rankings with Ohio State leading the pack in the top four followed by Indiana at No. 6, No. 9 Iowa, No. 14 Maryland and No. 22 Michigan.
Indiana was ranked 11th in the preseason and then moved one slot down to No. 12 in the first official week. This past week of play, the Hoosiers knocked off Tennessee 79-67 that at the time was ranked No. 11.
The Volunteers had the second biggest drop of any team in the poll moving down 12 spots after another loss to UCLA earlier this week.
Texas moved down 16 spots this week and have only won one game but still hold on at No. 19.
Indiana's past and present opponents are marked with a '*'.
1. South Carolina (4-0)
2. Stanford (5-1)
3. UConn (3-0)
4. Ohio State (4-0)*
5. Iowa State (4-0)
6. Indiana (5-0)
7. Notre Dame (4-0)
8. North Carolina (4-0)*
9. Iowa (4-1)*
10. Louisville (4-1)
11. Virginia Tech (3-0)
12. LSU (5-0)
13. North Carolina State (4-1)
14. Maryland (4-1)
15. Arizona (4-0)
16. Creighton (4-0)
17. Utah (4-0)
18. Oregon (3-0)
19. Texas (1-3)
20. UCLA (5-0)
21. Baylor (3-1)
22. Michigan (4-0)*
T 23. Tennessee (2-3)*
T 23. Villanova (4-0)
25. Kansas State (5-0)
