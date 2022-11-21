Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball Moves Up Six Spots in Associated Press Poll

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana Women's Basketball Moves Up Six Spots in Associated Press Poll

The Hoosiers move up six spots in the AP Top 25 Poll this week following wins over Tennessee, Bowling Green and Quinnipiac. The full list is included inside complete with records.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Monday, the Indiana women's basketball team moved up six spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to No. 6, two spots away from tying the program's best ranking at No. 4 in the 2021-22 season.

For the second consecutive season, South Carolina finds itself in the No. 1 slot after defeating Stanford earlier this week. 

Five Big Ten teams earned top 25 rankings with Ohio State leading the pack in the top four followed by Indiana at No. 6, No. 9 Iowa, No. 14 Maryland and No. 22 Michigan. 

Indiana was ranked 11th in the preseason and then moved one slot down to No. 12 in the first official week. This past week of play, the Hoosiers knocked off Tennessee 79-67 that at the time was ranked No. 11. 

The Volunteers had the second biggest drop of any team in the poll moving down 12 spots after another loss to UCLA earlier this week.

Texas moved down 16 spots this week and have only won one game but still hold on at No. 19.

Indiana's past and present opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (4-0)

2. Stanford (5-1)

3. UConn (3-0)

4. Ohio State (4-0)*

5. Iowa State (4-0)

6. Indiana (5-0)

7. Notre Dame (4-0)

8. North Carolina (4-0)*

9. Iowa (4-1)*

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10. Louisville (4-1)

11. Virginia Tech (3-0)

12. LSU (5-0)

13. North Carolina State (4-1)

14. Maryland (4-1)

15. Arizona (4-0)

16. Creighton (4-0)

17. Utah (4-0)

18. Oregon (3-0)

19. Texas (1-3)

20. UCLA (5-0)

21. Baylor (3-1)

22. Michigan (4-0)*

T 23. Tennessee (2-3)*

T 23. Villanova (4-0)

25. Kansas State (5-0)

  • INDIANA DEFEATS QUINNIPIAC AT HOME To start off a week of thanksgiving, Indiana is thankful for four Hoosiers who scored in double figures to take down Quinnipiac 92-55 inside the Hall. Forward Mackenzie Holmes led the way with 22 points while the team shot 53 percent from the field. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS BEAT BOWLING GREEN BY MORE THAN 30 POINTS Six Hoosiers achieved double scoring figures to knock down the Bowling Green Falcons 96-61 for Indiana's fourth straight win. Guard Sara Scalia led the way for Indiana with 17 points while the team shot 58.8 percent from the field. CLICK HERE
  • 2022-23 INDIANA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE Take a look at the full 2022-23 slate of Indiana women's basketball games complete with times and networks. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Tamar Bates
Basketball

PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball Clobbers Miami of Ohio in Gainbridge Fieldhouse

By Haley Jordan
AJ Barner
Play
Football

Opening Line: Purdue Favored in Old Oaken Bucket Game at Indiana

By Jack Ankony
IndianaMalikReneauMiami
Basketball

Indiana Moves Up to No. 11 in This Week's Associated Press Poll

By Tom Brew
CJ Gunn
Play
Basketball

CJ Gunn Exudes Confidence in Increased Minutes With Trey Galloway Out

By Jack Ankony
Xavier Johnson
Play
Basketball

Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV

By Tom Brew
IndianaMillerKoppMiamiIUCredit2
Play
Basketball

My Two Cents: Confident Miller Kopp Off to Much-Needed Good Start For Hoosiers

By Tom Brew
Trey Galloway
Play
Basketball

Trey Galloway Out For Indiana's Game Against Miami of Ohio on Sunday

By Jack Ankony
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisMiami1
Play
Basketball

Opposing Locker Room: Miami of Ohio Worn Down By Hoosiers’ Physicality

By Jack Ankony