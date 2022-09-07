2022-23 Indiana Women's Basketball Schedule
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball program announced its 2022-23 regular season schedule including conference and non-conference matchups on Wednesday evening.
The schedule includes seven non-conference home games including the ACC/Big Ten challenge versus North Carolina on Dec. 1 in Bloomington, Ind.
The Hoosiers will play 10 away games, including conference play, and two games on a neutral court in Las Vegas, NV.
Big Ten play will begin on Dec. 4 as the Hoosiers take on Illinois at home. Following a sprinkling of more non-conference matchups, conference play will resume on Dec. 29 for the reminder of the regular season.
Get your tickets at IUHoosiers.com.
Full 2022-23 Schedule:
Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky Wesleyan (exhibition) — Bloomington, Ind.
Nov. 8 Vermont — Bloomington, Ind.
Nov. 11 UMass Lowell — Bloomington, Ind.
Nov. 14 @ Tennessee — Knoxville, Tenn.
Nov. 17 BGSU — Bloomington, Ind.
Nov. 20 Quinnipiac — Bloomington, Ind.
Nov. 25 vs. Auburn — Las Vegas, Nev.
Nov. 26 vs. Memphis — Las Vegas, Nev.
Dec. 1 North Carolina — Bloomington, Ind.
Dec. 4 Illinois* — Bloomington, Ind.
Dec. 8 @ Penn State* — State College, Pa.
Dec. 18 Morehead State — Bloomington, Ind.
Dec. 21 Butler — Bloomington, Ind.
Dec. 29 @ Michigan State* — East Lansing, Mich.
Jan. 1 Nebraska* — Bloomington, Ind.
Jan. 8 @ Northwestern* — Evanston, Ill.
Jan. 12 Maryland* — Bloomington, Ind.
Jan. 15 Wisconsin* — Bloomington, Ind.
Jan. 18 @ Illinois* — Champaign, Ill.
Jan. 23 @ Michigan* — Ann Arbor, Mich.
Jan. 26 Ohio State* — Bloomington, Ind.
Jan. 29 Rutgers* — Bloomington, Ind.
Feb. 1 @ Minnesota* — Minneapolis, Minn.
Feb. 5 @ Purdue* — West Lafayette, Ind.
Feb. 9 Iowa* — Bloomington, Ind.
Feb. 13 @ Ohio State* — Columbus, Ohio
Feb. 16 Michigan* — Bloomington, Ind.
Feb. 19 Purdue* — Bloomington, Ind.
Feb. 26 at Iowa* — Iowa City, Iowa
