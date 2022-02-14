Indiana Women's Basketball Breaks the Top Five in the Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's a great day to be a Hoosier. First, senior guard Grace Berger was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Then, Indiana broke the top five (No. 5) in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Indiana passed Michigan in the ranks after the Wolverines' pair of losses to Michigan State and Northwestern this week. The Wolverines are now four spots away from the Hoosiers at No. 9.

Maryland moved up two spots to No. 13, and Ohio State keeps inching its way up each week landing at No. 18. Iowa rounds out the Big Ten schools also improving three spots to No. 22.

South Carolina still holds the No. 1 rank and hasn't budged. Stanford and Louisville also hold onto their No. 2 and 3 respective ranks.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Feb. 14. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (23-1)

2. Stanford (21-3)

3. Louisville (22-2)

4. NC State (23-3)

5. Indiana (18-3)

6. Iowa State (21-3)

7. Baylor (19-5)

8. Arizona (18-4)

9. Michigan (20-4)

10. UConn (17-5)

11. LSU (21-4)

12. Tennessee (21-4)

13. Maryland (18-6)

14. Texas (17-6)

15. Oklahoma (20-4)

16. Georgia Tech (19-6)

17. Florida (18-6)

18. Ohio State (18-4)

19. Notre Dame (19-6)

20. BYU (21-2)

21. Georgia (17-7)

22. Iowa (16-6)

23. Virginia Tech (19-6)

24. North Carolina (19-5)

25. Florida Gulf Coast (22-2)

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball