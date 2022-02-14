Indiana Women's Basketball Breaks the Top Five in the Associated Press Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's a great day to be a Hoosier. First, senior guard Grace Berger was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. Then, Indiana broke the top five (No. 5) in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Indiana passed Michigan in the ranks after the Wolverines' pair of losses to Michigan State and Northwestern this week. The Wolverines are now four spots away from the Hoosiers at No. 9.
Maryland moved up two spots to No. 13, and Ohio State keeps inching its way up each week landing at No. 18. Iowa rounds out the Big Ten schools also improving three spots to No. 22.
South Carolina still holds the No. 1 rank and hasn't budged. Stanford and Louisville also hold onto their No. 2 and 3 respective ranks.
Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Feb. 14. Records follow each school:
1. South Carolina (23-1)
2. Stanford (21-3)
3. Louisville (22-2)
4. NC State (23-3)
5. Indiana (18-3)
6. Iowa State (21-3)
7. Baylor (19-5)
8. Arizona (18-4)
9. Michigan (20-4)
10. UConn (17-5)
11. LSU (21-4)
12. Tennessee (21-4)
13. Maryland (18-6)
14. Texas (17-6)
15. Oklahoma (20-4)
16. Georgia Tech (19-6)
17. Florida (18-6)
18. Ohio State (18-4)
19. Notre Dame (19-6)
20. BYU (21-2)
21. Georgia (17-7)
22. Iowa (16-6)
23. Virginia Tech (19-6)
24. North Carolina (19-5)
25. Florida Gulf Coast (22-2)
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- HOOSIERS WILL FACE CORNHUSKERS IN VALENTINE'S DAY REMATCH: Indiana will hit the road to Lincoln, Neb. to face the Cornhuskers for the second time this season on Valentine's Day. In the last meeting earlier this season, the Hoosiers defeated Nebraska at home, but this time will be without all their fans in Pinnacle Bank Arena. CLICK HERE.
- GRACE BERGER LEADS HOOSIERS TO WIN: Indiana senior guard Grace Berger scored a career-high 29 points in Indiana's 76-58 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans were forced to foul and ended up with two technicals as well as two players on the cusp of fouling out. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA TO FACE MICHIGAN STATE AT HOME: Michigan State is fresh off of an upset win over No. 4-ranked Michigan on Thursday. Indiana is on a three-game winning streak of its own as it looks to make it four at the annual "Head to the Hall" matchup versus the Spartans on Saturday. CLICK HERE.