Hoosier Women's Basketball Will Face Nebraska in a Cornhuskers Valentine's Day Rematch

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a quick turnaround, the Hoosiers will head to Lincoln, Neb. to face Nebraska for a Cornhuskers Valentine's Day rematch on Monday, Feb. 14. at 7 p.m. ET.

Indiana beat Nebraska 72-65 earlier this season at home. The Hoosiers will be Nebraska's third ranked opponent in just eight days. The Cornhuskers have beat one ranked Big Ten team in Michigan, the Hoosiers' only Big Ten loss, earlier this season.

The Cornhuskers are led by freshman forward Alexis Markowski who's averaging 12.6 points per game and 7.4 boards. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley isn't too far behind averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Nebraska is averaging 78.5 points per game as the Big Ten's fourth highest scoring offense. Indiana is ranked sixth with 72.8 points.

Last time the two teams met, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said her Hoosiers thoroughly prepared for Shelley's tendencies.

"We're always very prepared coming into each game," graduate student guard Ali Patberg said. "Our coaches do a great job of having us ready. It's just our job to come out, play with energy, play hard and execute the game plan."

Normally, junior forward Mackenzie Holmes would be the team's leading scorer, but she has been sidelined with a knee injury for seven games now including the last matchup with Nebraska.

She was seen dressed and warming up with the team before Indiana's matchup against Michigan State on Saturday but never saw the floor.

"Mack has certainly become one of our leaders on our team because of her production on and off the floor," Moren said. "When Mack got hurt, one of the things we challenged Mack with was there's still a role for you to play until you you can get back on the floor and that's to instill good juice and enthusiasm and energy to the post players."

Patberg said Holmes has been awesome and is great at mentoring other teammates like sophomore forward Kiandra Browne who was thrown into her starting spot.

Indiana is coming off of a 76-58 win over Michigan State led by senior guard Grace Berger's career-high 29 points.

"I just came out really aggressive," she said. "I saw the ball go in the basket early. We all came out with an aggressive mindset, and I benefited from that, and my teammates did too."

Berger said she prefers the mid-range shot but has of course been working on her shot all over the court. Not only is she sound on offense, but she recorded the team-high rebounds with seven boards.

"I think our kids have really grown to love the fact that we do hang our hat on that side (defense) in a day in age where everyone wants to score," Moren said.

"Everyone wants to run. Everybody wants to shoot three's. The idea of just being good defensively is just sort of gone to the side, but I have a group that truly believes in that."

Indiana only has five regular season games left on the calendar including Nebraska and also an Iowa rescheduled matchup. The Hoosiers had to postpone four games this season as part of COVID-19 health and safety protocol. The Big Ten Conference works to reschedule those games.

"I think there's not going to be any more games added," Moren said.

How to watch Indiana at Nebraska

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-6, 7-6 Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-6, 7-6 Big Ten) When : 7 p.m. ET, Monday, Feb. 14

: 7 p.m. ET, Monday, Feb. 14 Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb. TV: BTN

BTN Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

