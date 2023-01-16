Indiana Women's Basketball Stays Consistent in Week 11 Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball stays consistent at No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the third consecutive week.

This week, Indiana had two great home game wins defeating Maryland and then Wisconsin inside the Hall. On Sunday, 10,422 fans attended for the program's regular season record audience, which is only second place behind the 2018 WNIT championship.

Finally, the top five schools in the poll are shifting as Big Ten opponent Ohio State slid into the No. 2 slot and LSU reached No. 3.

Behind Indiana, No. 10 Iowa is slowly gaining on the Hoosiers after wins over Northwestern and Penn State. The Hawkeyes are now on a three-game winning streak.

Maryland moved down a couple spots after its 68-61 loss to Indiana. The Terrapins did however bounce back with a commanding win over Rutgers on Sunday, but it wouldn't be enough to keep its No. 9 rank.

Michigan has only tallied three losses this season and had two huge wins over Purdue and Michigan State this past week to improve three spots to No. 14. Finally, Illinois rounds out the Big Ten schools at No. 21 as it improved three spots with a win over Minnesota on Sunday.

The Hoosiers will face the Fighting Illini for the second time this season on the road Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on B1G+.

Below is the full Week 11 poll complete with season records so far. Indiana's past and future opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (18-0)

2. Ohio State (18-0)*

3. LSU (18-0)

4. Stanford (17-2)

5. UConn (15-2)

6. Indiana (16-1)

7. Notre Dame (14-2)

8. Utah (15-1)

9. UCLA (15-3)

10. Iowa (14-4)*

11. Maryland (14-4)*

12. Virginia Tech (14-3)

13. Duke (16-1)

14. Michigan (15-3)*

15. Oklahoma (14-2)

16. Gonzaga (17-2)

17. North Carolina (12-5)*

18. Iowa State (11-4)

19. Arizona (14-4)

20. NC State (13-5)

21. Illinois (15-3)*

22. Villanova (16-3)

23. Oregon (13-5)

24. Colorado (14-3)

25. Texas (13-5)

