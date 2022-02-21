Indiana Women's Basketball Drops to No. 10 in This Week's AP Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball dropped to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll updated on Monday.

Indiana has been in a bit of a rut after losing two games this week. Nebraska topped off the Hoosiers 72-55 in Lincoln on Monday.

Then the Iowa Hawkeyes came to Bloomington on Saturday to defeat the Hoosiers 96-91 for the Hoosiers' last regular season home game.

Michigan takes over as the top-ranked Big Ten team with a shiny new No. 6 to its name followed by a No. 10-ranked Indiana.

Maryland sits tight at No. 13. Ohio State is slowly creeping up in the ranks landing at No. 17 this week, and Iowa only moved up one spot to No. 21 following its defeat over Indiana.

South Carolina is still the top dog followed by Stanford, NC State and Louisville.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Feb. 21. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (25-1)

2. Stanford (23-3)

3. NC State (25-3)

4. Louisville (23-3)

5. Baylor (21-5)

6. Michigan (21-4)

7. UConn (19-5)

8. LSU (23-4)

9. Iowa State (22-4)

10. Indiana (19-5)

11. Texas (19-6)

12. Arizona (19-5)

13. Maryland (20-7)

14. Notre Dame (20-6)

15. Florida (20-7)

16. Tennessee (21-6)

17. Ohio State (20-5)

18. North Carolina (21-5)

19. BYU (23-2)

20. Oklahoma (20-6)

21. Iowa (17-7)

22. Georgia Tech (19-8)

23. Virgina Tech (20-7)

24. Florida Gulf Coast (24-2)

25. Georgia (18-8)

