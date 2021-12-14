Mackenzie Holmes is Your Big Ten Player of the Week Announced by League on Monday

BLOOMINGTON Ind. — For the third time in her career, junior forward Mackenzie Holmes has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week announced by the league Monday.

Holmes won this honor last season in the beginning of March and has continued her momentum into this season.

It should also be noted Holmes won Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times during her freshman debut back in the 2019-20 season.

"Mack will go down in program history as being one of our hardest workers," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said in a post game presser following the Ohio State game.

In Indiana's two wins over the Fairfield Stags and the Ohio State Buckeyes, Holmes averaged 26.5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks and shot a whopping 75.9 percent from the floor.

On top of those fat stats, Holmes shot 80 percent from the free throw line. Even more significant for a post player, she shot 50 percent from the arc showing a forward can definitely hang in three-point territory.

"I work on it every day," Holmes said. "I knew it (the confidence) was going to come eventually. It was just a matter of seeing that first one go in I think was the biggest thing for me. The confidence that I know my teammates and my coaches have in me shooting is also really helpful."

On Monday, the Hoosiers cruised to a 86-66 win over then ranked-No. 20 Ohio State. Holmes put up a career-high 30 points and joined the 1,000-point club, — 1,009 to be exact.

"Any time one of our players hits a milestone like that, obviously we're thrilled for them," Moren said. "I'm excited that Mack has been able to accomplish so much and still be so young in our program."

Holmes scored six-of-ten points in the Hoosiers 10-0 run to start the Big Ten matchup. She added added five blocks, moving her up to 128 career swats ranking seventh all-time in the record book.

Holmes always remains humble in her accomplishments and decorative resume and makes one thing crystal clear: "At the end of the day, I just want to win, and that's what's most important to me."

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball