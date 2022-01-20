Indiana's Women's Basketball Game at Iowa on Sunday is Postponed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana women's basketball program released a statement Tuesday reporting the Indiana versus Iowa road game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23 will be postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Hoosiers' program.

Both Indiana and Iowa programs along with the Big Ten conference will work together to find a date to reschedule the matchup.

If the game isn't able to be rescheduled, it will be ruled as a "no contest" for both teams per the amended Big Ten Conference Forfeiture 2021-22 guidelines.

This is the Hoosiers' fourth game affected by COVID-19 this season. The Wright State game was canceled in late December due to cases within the Raiders' program.

Positive cases within the Rutgers' program prompted a postponement, and the Michigan State game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 was the first game the Hoosiers had to call off.

No postponed games have made it back onto the official schedule just yet.

