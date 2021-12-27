Indiana Women's Basketball Holds Onto No. 8 Rank in Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers claim the No. 8 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the second week in a row.

There wasn't too much movement in the new poll altogether. The top 13 teams didn't budge while the remaining 12 teams saw some minor adjustments. The largest bump from this week was Iowa moving from No. 15 to 20.

South Carolina is still the queen of the poll having not lost a single game this season getting all 30 votes for first place. Reigning NCAA champions, Stanford, roll in at No. 2 followed by Louisville at No. 3.

Five Big Ten teams remain in the top 25. Maryland, the Hoosiers' opponent on Jan. 2, ranks best in the Big Ten at No. 6 with Indiana trailing behind at No. 8 immediately followed by Michigan.

Iowa drops to No. 21, and Ohio State hangs on at No. 25.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Dec. 27. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (12-0)

2. Stanford (8-3)

3. Louisville (10-1)

4. Arizona (10-0)

5. NC State (11-2)

6. Maryland (10-3)

7. Tennessee (10-1)

8. Indiana (10-2)

9. Michigan (11-1)

10. Baylor (9-2)

11. UConn (6-3)

12. Texas (9-1)

13. Georgia (11-1)

14. Iowa State (11-1)

15. Duke (9-1)

16. Georgia Tech (10-2)

17. Notre Dame (11-2)



18. BYU (10-1)

19. LSU (11-1)

20. Kentucky (7-3)

21. Iowa (6-3)

22. South Florida (9-4)

23. Texas A&M (10-2)

24. North Carolina (11-0)

25. Ohio State (9-2)

