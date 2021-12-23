Indiana Women's Basketball Hosts Last Nonconference Game Versus Southern Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Get out your ugly Christmas sweaters and head to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the Indiana women's basketball team's final nonconference game of the season against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4). The game starts at 1 p.m. ET.

The Hoosiers had a a four-day break after their game against Wright State was canceled Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 tests inside the Raiders' program.

The Salukis are fresh off a 66-51 win over Big Ten opponent Illinois on Sunday. The team is led by graduate student Abby Brockmeyer, who is averaging 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week Mackenzie Silvey is contributing an average 16 points per game and put up 19 points in the Salukis' victory over the Fighting Illini.

Indiana leads the series 12-3 and hasn't faced Southern Illinois since its victory over the Salukis in 2006.

The Hoosiers are also coming off of a win of their own over Western Michigan on Sunday. Despite shooting 39 percent from the field, the Hoosiers grabbed their fourth-straight win.

Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the charge with 17 points followed by senior guard Grace Berger who had 16. Indiana outscored Western Michigan 38-22 points in the paint, an adjustment the Hoosiers made when their threes weren't falling.

"Our coaches' message to us is every single game, because of the people we have on our team, we really want to work inside out," Berger said. "I know a lot of teams work outside in, but we really want to focus on getting paint touches."

The Hoosiers outrebounded Western Michigan 47-29. Sophomore Kiandra Browne tied her career-high with 10 rebounds, seven of which were offensive rebounds.

"It's been nice to see how she's progressed as a player, but she works extremely hard," Holmes said.

Holmes tallied a career-high 19 boards, which is tied for 10th in a single game in program history.

But like every good coach, Indiana coach Teri Moren has said from the start of the season that she'd like to see improvement in rebounding, even if it's just to sharpen up a bit.

"We still feel like we have a ways to go in that particular area," Moren said. "It feels like in each game, there's always a couple series where we're disappointed that we don't get the box outs that we need."

The No. 8-ranked Hoosiers have almost finished their tough nonconference schedule before the Big Ten conference play becomes the present, and not the kind you get for Christmas.

How to watch Southern Illinois at Indiana

Who: Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (9-2)

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (9-2) When : 1 p.m. ET, Thursday, Dec. 23

: 1 p.m. ET, Thursday, Dec. 23 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Plus

Big Ten Plus Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball