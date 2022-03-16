Grace Berger is Named an AP All-American Honorable Mention for Indiana Women's Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana senior guard Grace Berger has earned an Associated Press All-American honorable mention for her stellar work this season. This is her third All-American honor throughout her decorated career.

Berger is now part of an exclusive Hoosiers' AP All-American club where only junior forward Mackenzie Holmes is a member.

This season, Berger is one of 10 Big Ten athletes who graced the AP honors list and one of six in the honorable mention category.

First team: Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Michigan's Naz Hillmon

Third team: Northwestern's Veronica Burton and Maryland's Angel Reese

Honorable mention: Maryland's Katie Benzan, Indiana's Grace Berger, Michigan State's Nia Clouden, Iowa's Monika Czinano, Maryland's Ashley Owusu and Ohio State's Jacy Sheldon

The Louisville, Ky. native has helped Indiana achieve its highest NCAA Tournament seed at No. 3 in its third consecutive tournament appearance.

Berger also made huge contributions in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Championship game, a matchup the Hoosiers hadn't played in the 20 years prior to this season. Berger was Indiana's leading scorer with 20 points and also tied for highest rebounds with seven.

She's the jack of all trades averaging 16.3 points per game with two double-doubles and 27 games of double figure scoring while also sharing the sugar, as Indiana head coach Teri Moren calls it, averaging 4.9 assists.

Grace Berger Take a look at five action shots from Grace Berger's recent games. 5 Gallery 5 Images

Berger is shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 80.2 percent from the free throw line, the second best charity stripe shooter behind senior forward Aleksa Gulbe.

On defense, Berger averages 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game fitting right into the Hoosiers' motto of 'hanging our hats on our defense.'

Although there's always time for change, Berger did not participate in Indiana's Senior Day, which means she will most likely return for next season to lead the team.

Her high basketball IQ described by Moren will be needed as graduate student guards Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and senior forward Aleksa Gulbe graduate after this season.

Berger will show off their AP-worthy skills in Indiana's NCAA Tournament first round matchup versus Charlotte on Saturday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

