Hoosiers Women's Basketball Holds Onto No. 11 in AP Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosier women's basketball team will hold onto No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for another week.

Iowa is still the highest-ranked Big Ten team sitting at No. 8 again after defeating Indiana 74-67 for the Big Ten Tournament championship title on March 6.

Indiana is next in line for the conference directly followed by Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State who also didn't budge this week.

South Carolina is a name the country is used to seeing as it takes the No. 1 spot yet again, except the Gamecocks received 20 first-place votes rather than 30. Stanford received nine votes, and NC State got one.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, March 14. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (29-2)

2. Stanford (28-3)

3. NC State (29-3)

4. Louisville (25-4)

5. UConn (25-5)

6. Texas (26-6)

7. Baylor (27-6)

8. Iowa (23-7)

9. LSU (25-5)

10. Iowa State (26-6)

11. Indiana (22-8)

12. Michigan (22-6)

13. Maryland (21-8)

14. Ohio State (23-6)

15. Kentucky (19-11)

16. Virginia Tech (23-9)

17. North Carolina (23-6)

18. Tennessee (23-8)

19. Arizona (20-7)

20. BYU (26-3)

21. Notre Dame (22-8)

22. Oklahoma (24-8)

23. Florida Gulf Coast (29-2)

24. UCF (25-3)

25. Princeton (24-4)

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball