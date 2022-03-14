Skip to main content
Hoosiers Women's Basketball Holds Onto No. 11 in AP Poll

Hoosiers Women's Basketball Holds Onto No. 11 in AP Poll

Indiana will stay put at No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the second week in a row. The Hoosiers are one of five Big Ten teams that made the list.

IU Athletics

Indiana will stay put at No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the second week in a row. The Hoosiers are one of five Big Ten teams that made the list.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosier women's basketball team will hold onto No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for another week.

Iowa is still the highest-ranked Big Ten team sitting at No. 8 again after defeating Indiana 74-67 for the Big Ten Tournament championship title on March 6.

Indiana is next in line for the conference directly followed by Michigan, Maryland and Ohio State who also didn't budge this week.

South Carolina is a name the country is used to seeing as it takes the No. 1 spot yet again, except the Gamecocks received 20 first-place votes rather than 30. Stanford received nine votes, and NC State got one.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, March 14. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (29-2)

2. Stanford (28-3)

3. NC State (29-3)

4. Louisville (25-4)

5. UConn (25-5)

6. Texas (26-6)

7. Baylor (27-6)

8. Iowa (23-7)

9. LSU (25-5)

10. Iowa State (26-6)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

11. Indiana (22-8)

12. Michigan (22-6)

13. Maryland (21-8)

14. Ohio State (23-6)

15. Kentucky (19-11)

16. Virginia Tech (23-9)

17. North Carolina (23-6)

18. Tennessee (23-8)

19. Arizona (20-7)

20. BYU (26-3)

21. Notre Dame (22-8)

22. Oklahoma (24-8)

23. Florida Gulf Coast (29-2)

24. UCF (25-3)

25. Princeton (24-4)

  • INDIANA EARNS NO. 3 SEED AND WILL HOST FIRST AND SECOND NCAA TOURNAMENT ROUNDS: The Hoosiers are going dancing! Indiana earned its highest seed in program history at No. 3 and will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. Up first, Indiana is laser-focused on playing the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 
  • HOOSIERS IMPROVE TO NO. 11 IN AP POLL: Not only does Indiana jump up three spots from last week in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but the Hoosiers are now the second highest ranked Big Ten team following No. 8 Iowa. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA FALLS TO IOWA IN BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP: It was neck and neck for the majority of the game until Iowa pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 74-67 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament win over Indiana on Sunday in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE.

WyomingHunterMaldonado
Basketball

Point Spread: Indiana Opens As Modest Favorite over Wyoming in First Four Game

By Tom Brew5 hours ago
NCAABaylorTrophy
Basketball

NCAA Tournament 2022: Complete Schedule, Gametimes, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew7 hours ago
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Ali Patberg high five.
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Receives No. 3 Seed and Will Host First and Second NCAA Tournament Rounds

By Haley Jordan15 hours ago
IndianaNCAACelebration
Basketball

My Two Cents: Contrarian View Says Indiana Got What it Deserved From NCAA Committee

By Tom Brew16 hours ago
USATSI_17880658
Basketball

NCAA Tourney: Indiana No. 12 Seed, Play Tuesday Play-In Game vs. Wyoming in Dayton

By Tom Brew17 hours ago
USATSI_17873391
Basketball

Sunday Bracketology: Hoosiers in NCAA Field in All Brackets, Just One in Play-in Game

By Tom Brew22 hours ago
Xavier Johnson goes in for a shot in Indiana's semifinals matchup versus Iowa.
Basketball

'It Stings, But I Feel Like We Have A Lot of Ball left' Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Falling to Iowa

By Haley JordanMar 12, 2022
Mike Woodson
Basketball

'You Got to Remember How You Got the Lead and Not Celebrate So Soon' Mike Woodson Said

By Haley JordanMar 12, 2022