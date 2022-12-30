Mackenzie Holmes Moves Up to 15th All-Time Leading Scorer For Indiana Women's Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After dropping a career-high 32 points in the Hoosiers' 83-78 loss to Michigan State on Thursday, senior forward Mackenzie Holmes moved into the top 15 of all-time leading scorers.

Since the loss of star point guard Grace Berger in late November due to a right knee injury, Holmes has stepped up her game at the post to produce as many points possible. She's averaging 20.8 points per game and leads the team with 7.5 rebounds.

The 6'3" forward out of Gorham, Maine currently has 1,476 career points and surpassed Lisa Furlin to slide into the top 15. If Holmes continues to average 20 points per game, she will move into the top 10 scorers within the regular season.

Here's the top 16 list of Indiana basketball all-time leading scorers:

1. Tyra Buss (2,364 points) — 2014-18

2. Denise Jackson (1,917 points) — 1980-84

3. Karna Abram (1,910 points) — 1983-87

4. Amanda Cahill (1,884 points) — 2014-18

5. Jill Chapman (1,865 points) — 1998-02

6. Cindy Bumgarner (1,836 points) — 1984-88

7. Rachelle Bostic (1,827 points) — 1980-84

8. Cyndi Valentin (1,769 points) — 2002-06

9. Ali Patberg (1,752 points) — 2018-22

10. Jamie Braun (1,603 points) — 2006-10

11. Jori Davis (1,586 points) — 2007-11

12. Jenny DeMuth (1,542 points) — 2001-06

13. Grace Berger (1,593 points) —(2018-current)



14. Shirley Bryant (1,503 points) — 1991-95

15. Mackenzie Holmes (1,476 points) — 2019-current

16. Lisa Furlin (1,451 points) — 1992-96

On Thursday versus Michigan State, Holmes recorded her first career 30/10 double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds for the program's first since Jill Chapman, also listed above, achieved the honor in a win over Wisconsin in 2002 with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

That's not all. Holmes leads the Hoosiers with four double-doubles this season and recorded her 14th of the season, which puts her at No. 12 in program history. Her dynamite game was also her 76th contest scoring in double figures.

While the Hoosiers got their first loss of the season to put them at a 12-1 record, Holmes still left Breslin Center with a list of accolades. For having never played there before, it was definitely her night.

Up next, Indiana will head back home to face Nebraska on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. ET.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball