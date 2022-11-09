Indiana Basketball's Sydney Parrish: 'She's a Baller'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Oregon transfer guard Sydney Parrish is back home again in Indiana and made a defensive splash in the Hoosiers' 86-49 victory over Vermont on Tuesday night.

"She's a baller," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. "She loves the game."

Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) passes during the Indiana versus Vermont women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Tuesday night's win over the Catamounts, Parrish came in off the bench and totaled eight points, four rebounds and led the team with four steals tying her career high.

"The one thing that Syd is — she's a great communicator," Moren said. "She's constantly talking. The other night, she gave us great energy off the bench. I thought (Tuesday) she once again gave us great energy."

For a bench player, Parrish played almost as much as the starters putting in 21 minutes of sound defense and even a three-point shot.

"We've said the last couple weeks we weren't sure what our starters were going to look like," Moren said. "They still may change. They may stay the same, but it's a great problem to have."

The Fishers, Ind. native transferred from Oregon this season after two years with the Ducks. While in Eugene, Parrish averaged 7.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game across two seasons. She also totaled 54 steals, which prepared her to enter an Indiana team that claims defense as its bread and butter.

"For Syd, we've really challenged her," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

"She knew when she decided to come and be a part of us that we have always and will always hang our hat on the defensive side of the ball, and so she knew she had to get better in order to get out on the floor and help us."

Moren said one of the charts in their film room has the goal of getting at least two charges per game. Parrish got one on Tuesday, and freshman forward Lilly Meister did too.

Moren said she's always known Parrish to be scrappy, tough and a competitor that wants to win. Parrish has also become a vocal leader in practice, proving why she wants a shot at a starting position.

Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) shoots during the Indiana versus Kentucky Wesleyan women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moren said she's pleased with what Parrish is doing off the bench and said the team didn't have that type of option one or two seasons ago.

"We're glad that Syd's home," Moren said.

