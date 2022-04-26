Ali Patberg Earns G. Frederick Glass Director's Award For Best Representing Indiana's Spirit

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana women's basketball guard Ali Patberg was awarded the G. Frederick Glass Director's Award for best representing 'The Spirit of Indiana: 24 Sports, 1 Team.'

The honor is an annual award chosen by Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson presented by the Indiana University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at the end of the season awards ceremony.

One female and male athlete who best represent Indiana's Spirit creed receive the award in honor of former Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass. Indiana men's swimmer Brandon Hamblin also received the award.

Patberg ended her Indiana career as one of the program's all-time winningest players with 90 wins. She finished ninth in all-time leading scoring with a grand total of 1,752 points. She also finished third in assists with 528.

The Columbus, Ind. native made other impressive lists and honors this season such as the Academic All-Big Ten, Wade Trophy watchlist, Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American, Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10 watchlist and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

Patberg led the Hoosiers to three NCAA Tournament appearances including an Elite Eight finish in the 2020-21 season and a Sweet Sixteen appearance this past season.

She was just as impressive in the classroom graduating with a degree from the Kelley School of Business in 2020 finishing with a 3.7 GPA, and later her master's degree in recreational administration.

Following her final season with Indiana, Patberg was drafted by the Indiana Fever as the 10th pick in the third round of the 2022 WNBA Draft. As of April 21, the Fever announced they waived the decorated Indiana guard from its roster.

