VIDEO: Indiana Women's Basketball 2021-22 Season Best Moments

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been over a month since Indiana women's basketball played its last game of the 2021-22 legendary season.

Check out the season highlights video embedded above from the Indiana women's basketball Twitter account courtesy of Indiana Athletics.

The video will walk you through all of the Hoosiers' best moments including their trip to the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic tournament in Nassau, Bahamas resulting in a 1-1 performance.

On Jan. 16, the Hoosiers made the short bus ride to West Lafayette to face rival Purdue and claim the Barn Burner Trophy in a 73-68 overtime win to continue its six-game Barn Burner winning streak since 2017.

On March 3, the Hoosiers started their journey to the Big Ten Tournament championship for the first time since 2002. Indiana lost to Iowa 74-67 in the final game.

After a phenomenal performance in the tournament, the Hoosiers earned their highest NCAA Tournament seed at No. 3 for the honor to host the first and second rounds of the tournament in Bloomington for the first time in program history.

The Hoosiers cruised past Charlotte 85-51 in the first round of the tournament. Two days later, Indiana defeated Princeton 56-55 in a nail-biter for the last game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for beloved graduate student guards Ali Patberg and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary.

Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe and junior guard Grace Waggoner also played their last games in the Hall saying goodbye to their cream and crimson home.

In the Sweet 16 round, Indiana's tournament dreams were cut short by UConn who beat the Hoosiers 75-58 in Bridgeport, Conn.

Yes, the postseason was cut short, but it didn't take away from the wonderful memories Indiana women's basketball made while building up the program.

Until next season, Hoosier fans.

