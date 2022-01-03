Photo Gallery: Look Inside Assembly Hall at Photos from Indiana's Win Over Maryland Women's Basketball

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022

    The Hoosiers beat the Maryland Terrapins for the first time in program history on Sunday. The 70-63 win brought Indiana to the No. 6 spot in the Associated Press Poll and to the top of the Big Ten conference.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers have made history by beating the Maryland Terrapins. The 70-63 victory allowed Indiana to take Maryland's No. 6 spot in the Associated Press Poll this week bumping the Terrapins to No. 10.

    Graduate guard Ali Patberg led the crew with 18 points. Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe put up 17 followed by junior forward Mackenzie Holmes who had 15. 

    Gulbe contributed 10 rebounds, and Holmes proved to be a powerhouse on boards once again as she claimed 14 rebounds.

    Scroll through photos from inside Assembly Hall on Sunday's game versus Maryland to get a closer look at the action.

    Grace Berger

    USATSI_17444176

    Indiana's Grace Berger (34) defends Maryland's Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Teri Moren

    USATSI_17444177

    Indiana head coach Teri Moren instructs Ali Patberg (14) and Nicole Carda o-Hillary (4) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Grace Berger

    USATSI_17444178

    Indiana's Grace Berger (34) is blocked by Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

    USATSI_17444179

    Indiana's Nicole Carda o-Hillary (4) drives against Maryland's Mimi Collins (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Mackenzie Holmes

    USATSI_17444180

    Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots between Maryland's Angel Reese (10) and Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. 

    Ali Patberg & Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

    USATSI_17444182

    Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (4) celebrate Carda o-Hillary's steal and score during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Mackenzie Holmes

    USATSI_17444183

    Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) scores during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Ali Patberg

    USATSI_17444185

    Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) drives against Maryland during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Ali Patberg & Nicole Cardaño-Hillary

    USATSI_17444187

    Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) and Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (4) celebrate Cardaño-Hillary's steal and score during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. 

    Aleksa Gulbe

    USATSI_17444189

    Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) drives past Maryland's Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. 

    Aleksa Gulbe

    USATSI_17444190

    Indiana's Aleksa Guble (10) scores in front of Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Ali Patberg

    USATSI_17444192

    Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) shoots over Maryland's Shyanne Sellers (0) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. 

    Grace Berger

    USATSI_17444194

    Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots over Maryland's Mimi Collins (2) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

    Kiandra Browne

    USATSI_17444199

    Indiana's Kiandra Browne (23) shoots over Maryland's Chloe Bibby (55) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Ali Patberg

    Ali Patberg runs to guard a Maryland player at Assembly Hall.

    Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) battles a bloody nose and mouth as she defends Maryland's Katie Benzan (11) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. 

    Indiana Hoosiers

    USATSI_17444408

    Indiana's Nicole Cardaño-Hillary (4) enjoys singing the alma mater song with her team after the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Mackenzie Holmes

    USATSI_17444409

    Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) grabs a rebound against Maryland's Ashley Owusu (15) and Diamond Miller (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Aleksa Gulbe

    USATSI_17444410

    Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe (10) is double teamed by Maryland's Angle Reeese (10) and Chloe Bibby (55) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Grace Berger

    USATSI_17444411

    Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots past Maryland's Angel Reesee (10) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Grace Berger

    USATSI_17444413

    Indiana's Grace Berger (34) is defended by Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Ali Patberg & Teri Moren

    USATSI_17444416

    Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) embraces head coach Teri Moren after the victory in the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Ali Patberg

    USATSI_17444417

    Indiana's Ali Patberg (14) scores past Maryland's Angel Reese (10) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    Mona Zaric & Arielle Wisne

    USATSI_17444419

    Indiana's Mona Zaric (24) and Arielle Wisne (25) celebrate a basket during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. 

    Mackenzie Holmes

    USATSI_17444423

    Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) grabs a rebound away from Maryland's Diamond Miller (1) during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

    • HOOSIERS BEAT MARYLAND IN OVERTIME: Indiana did something they've never done before — beat Maryland. The Hoosiers finished off No. 6-ranked Maryland 70-63 in a thrilling top 10 matchup that was won in overtime. CLICK HERE. 
    • HOOSIERS ADVANCE TO NO. 6 IN AP POLL: After their defeat over the former top team in the Big Ten, Maryland, the Hoosiers move up to No. 6 in the AP Poll and are now the highest ranked team in the conference. CLICK HERE. 
    • INDIANA VS. MARYLAND TOP TEN MATCHUP: To bring in the new year, the No. 8-ranked Hoosiers will partake in another top 10 matchup in No. 6 Maryland at home. Both teams have similar paths up until this point including losses to Stanford and NC State. CLICK HERE.
    • INDIANA VS. RUTGERS POSTPONED: Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Scarlet Knights' organization, the game will be postponed, and the Big Ten conference will determine the next steps for possibly rescheduling the game later in the season. CLICK HERE.

