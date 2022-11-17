Indiana Women's Basketball Returns Home to Face Bowling Green

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball will face Bowling Green at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. after a great road trip to Knoxville on Monday.

No. 12 Indiana took down No. 11 Tennessee, a team predicted to make the final Four, 79-67 with five Hoosiers scoring in double figures.

Now that the hype has settled down, it's back to work in the Hall to maintain a perfect record. The 3-0 Hoosiers welcome the Falcons, who are also undefeated with two sizable wins over St. Bonaventure and Wright State.

Bowling Green is predicted to finish third in the MAC this season as it's in the presence of two preseason All-MAC second team selections in junior guard Lexi Fleming and senior forward Kadie Hempfling.

However senior guard Elissa Brett leads the team with 18 points and 7.5 rebounds per game followed by junior guard Nyla Hampton's 15.5 and senior forward Allison Day's 13.5 points per game.

Indiana leads the all-time series 5-2 but hasn't faced the Falcons since 2009 in Bowling Green, Ohio where the Hoosiers managed a slim 75-67 road win.

The Falcons will also wave hello to a familiar face in Indiana director of operations Liz Honegger, a former player from 2003-07 and two-time All-MAC selection at Bowling Green. She's ranked seventh on the all-time leading scorers list with 1,522 career points.

In the Hoosiers' short season, senior forward Mackenzie Holmes leads the team with 16.3 points per game followed by senior guard Sara Scalia who's averaging 14.

Senior veteran guard Grace Berger leads the team with 22 total rebounds and is also contributing 11 points per game mostly off her smooth, mid-range jump shots.

Following the Hoosiers' matchup versus Bowling Green, they will play Quinnipiac on Sunday before heading off to Las Vegas for an invitational versus Auburn and Memphis.

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Indiana

Who: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Indiana Hoosiers

When: Thursday, Nov. 17 2022 — 7 p.m. ET

Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: B1G+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

