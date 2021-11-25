Indiana Women's Basketball Falls to Reigning NCAA Champion, Stanford, in the Bahamas

The Hoosiers take their first loss against Stanford's big, national championship team 69-66. If there's anything to be thankful for in this defeat, Indiana proved it can hang with the champs even on a day where Hoosier shots weren't falling.

A top 10 matchup on Thanksgiving Day's Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Classic in Nassau, Bahamas was just as competitive as expected. The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers fell to No. 7-ranked Stanford Cardinal 69-66. The Hoosiers are now 4-1 on the season.

"They gave us all we can handle and more," Stanford head coach and former Indiana basketball player Tara VanDerveer said in a post game presser.

The Hoosiers went 23-for-71 on field goals and had 38 rebounds to the Cardinal's 59. Graduate student guard Ali Patberg led the group with 19 points. She also went a perfect 4-for-4 on free throws.

"We are disappointed because we wanted that bad, but it's only going to fuel us," Patberg said. "Our fight was there."

Stanford's veteran group wasn't much better shooting wise as they went 29-for-70 from the field and missed 10 free throws.

"I guess if there's a silver lining, it's that we can compete with anyone in the country and on a day that we didn't shoot the ball particularly as well as we needed to in order to beat a team like Stanford," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

6'4" Cardinal sophomore Cameron Brink made all the difference putting up 21 points and taking advantage of 22 rebounds. Indiana's best rebounder on the day was 6'2" Mackenzie Holmes who snatched only 10 balls.

"No doubt that the rebounding was the bugaboo today for us," Moren said. "We told our kids that was the number one key on the board is that we were going to have to be relentless. They rebound. They're so much bigger than we are, and we knew that was going to be a big key if we were going to win the game."

The Hoosiers fought the whole time to gain a lead, but the shots weren't falling. The Cardinal closed the gap by 10 points with a couple minutes left to go in the second quarter.

Graduate student Nicole Cardaño-Hillary cashed in on a free throw and two three-point jumpers to close the gap 37-34 before the halftime buzzer.

After half time, the Hoosiers came within one but lost the ability to lead after Brink made her free throw to close out the game .

Patberg made one last ditch effort to capitalize on a three-pointer in the remaining seconds of the fourth quarter, but the clock expired.

"This is a national championship team," Moren said. "Could've shot the ball better. Maybe the outcome would have been a bit different, but our kids are disappointed, but we talk about bounce back ability all the time, so this will be a great test for us to see if we have that."

The Hoosiers have one more game in the sunshine versus Miami (FL) on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

