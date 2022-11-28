Indiana Women's Basketball: Mackenzie Holmes Plans to Use Extra COVID Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the Hoosiers' Friday night 96-81 win over Auburn at the Las Vegas Invitational, the announcers said forward Mackenzie Holmes was planning on staying at Indiana an extra year. Holmes confirmed this in a post game press conference.

Although she gave a short response, it was all of what Hoosier Nation wanted to hear.

"That's the plan right now," Holmes said.

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) scores during the Indiana versus Quinnipiac women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Gorham, Maine native currently leads the Hoosiers averaging 20 points per game while shooting 76.6 percent from the field and 68.8 percent from the charity stripe.

In the Las Vegas Invitational this past Friday and Saturday, Holmes was the team's leading scorer as she only missed three shots across two games on the weekend.

"Something I pride myself in is being efficient and getting the ball, getting shots that are good for me, shots that I've practiced," Holmes said.

The plan to come back for an extra COVID year, a gift offered to players whose season got cut short due to the pandemic, might make up for some lost time.

Last season, Holmes missed eight games after suffering a left knee injury and undergoing surgery. Moren said in a press conference this season she feels Holmes is now back to being 100 percent herself.

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) scores during the first half of the Indiana versus UMass Lowell women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Her full recovery and maintenance came at a good time as Holmes' co-leader and teammate Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury in the Hoosiers' win over Auburn in Las Vegas.

Berger had an MRI back in Indiana on Sunday, but it hasn't been confirmed if she'll need surgery or time off from playing.

Whatever happens, Holmes said she knew she had to step into that leadership role, and the rest of the team stepped up too.

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) claims it is Indiana's ball during the Indiana versus Quinnipiac women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. USA Today

