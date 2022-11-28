Indiana Women's Basketball: Mackenzie Holmes Plans to Use Extra COVID Year
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In the Hoosiers' Friday night 96-81 win over Auburn at the Las Vegas Invitational, the announcers said forward Mackenzie Holmes was planning on staying at Indiana an extra year. Holmes confirmed this in a post game press conference.
Although she gave a short response, it was all of what Hoosier Nation wanted to hear.
"That's the plan right now," Holmes said.
The Gorham, Maine native currently leads the Hoosiers averaging 20 points per game while shooting 76.6 percent from the field and 68.8 percent from the charity stripe.
In the Las Vegas Invitational this past Friday and Saturday, Holmes was the team's leading scorer as she only missed three shots across two games on the weekend.
"Something I pride myself in is being efficient and getting the ball, getting shots that are good for me, shots that I've practiced," Holmes said.
Read More
The plan to come back for an extra COVID year, a gift offered to players whose season got cut short due to the pandemic, might make up for some lost time.
Last season, Holmes missed eight games after suffering a left knee injury and undergoing surgery. Moren said in a press conference this season she feels Holmes is now back to being 100 percent herself.
Her full recovery and maintenance came at a good time as Holmes' co-leader and teammate Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury in the Hoosiers' win over Auburn in Las Vegas.
Berger had an MRI back in Indiana on Sunday, but it hasn't been confirmed if she'll need surgery or time off from playing.
Whatever happens, Holmes said she knew she had to step into that leadership role, and the rest of the team stepped up too.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- TERI MOREN SPEAKS OUT ON POOR LAS VEGAS VENUE SETUP The Las Vegas Invitational was a major 'miss' for women's basketball teams, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. The poor venue setup plus game delays and lack of medial responses made for a stressful weekend in Sin City. CLICK HERE
- GRACE BERGER INJURY UPDATE During the Las Vegas Invitational, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury in the first game versus Auburn. Indiana head coach Teri Moren updates her injury status and Sunday plans. A video of her press conference concerning Berger is attached. CLICK HERE
- GAME STORY: HOOSIERS DEFEAT MEMPHIS The Hoosiers took down the Memphis Tigers 79-64 on Saturday to complete the Las Vegas Invitational undefeated. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the way with 27 points, but it wasn't all spectacular as venue issues and a Grace Berger injury hindered the weekend. CLICK HERE
- GRACE BERGER'S INJURY In the Hoosiers' Friday night 96-81 win over Auburn, senior guard Grace Berger went down in the first quarter holding her right knee. CLICK HERE