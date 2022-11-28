Indiana Women's Basketball: Holmes, Garzon Earn Big Ten Player of the Week Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Following the Las Vegas Invitational, senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named Big Ten Player of the Week, and freshman forward Yarden Garzon picked up her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

The forwards are the first duo to sweep the awards since the freshman award was first given out in the 2009-10 season. Holmes is the first Hoosier to win the award since senior guard Grace Berger in February 2022, and Garzon is the first freshman since Holmes in 2020.

In the pair of matchups versus Auburn and Memphis, Holmes averaged 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and went 88 percent from the floor. She led the Hoosiers to a 96-81 win over Auburn after putting up 26 points off a perfect 10-for-10 from the floor, which tied her own field goal percentage school record.

Holmes also had a flawless night from the charity stripe, totaled three steals and had two blocks in the win. In the 79-64 victory over Memphis, Holmes popped off again going 12-for-15 from the field and added five blocks.

Garzon averaged 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor in the pair of wins. Known for her attack off the arc, Garzon hit 58.3 percent of her triples earning 21 points off four three pointers versus Auburn and 17 points off three triples versus Memphis.

During the weekend, she also had 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hoosiers.

Up next, the Hoosiers will stay home to face No. 6 UNC in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday Dec. 1 inside the Hall. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball