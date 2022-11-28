Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball: Holmes, Garzon Earn Big Ten Player of the Week Honors

USA Today

Indiana Women's Basketball: Holmes, Garzon Earn Big Ten Player of the Week Honors

Indiana women's basketball forwards Mackenzie Holmes and Yarden Garzon earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors as the first duo to sweep the award since the 2009-10 season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Following the Las Vegas Invitational, senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named Big Ten Player of the Week, and freshman forward Yarden Garzon picked up her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

The forwards are the first duo to sweep the awards since the freshman award was first given out in the 2009-10 season. Holmes is the first Hoosier to win the award since senior guard Grace Berger in February 2022, and Garzon is the first freshman since Holmes in 2020.

In the pair of matchups versus Auburn and Memphis, Holmes averaged 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and went 88 percent from the floor. She led the Hoosiers to a 96-81 win over Auburn after putting up 26 points off a perfect 10-for-10 from the floor, which tied her own field goal percentage school record.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Holmes also had a flawless night from the charity stripe, totaled three steals and had two blocks in the win. In the 79-64 victory over Memphis, Holmes popped off again going 12-for-15 from the field and added five blocks.

Garzon averaged 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor in the pair of wins. Known for her attack off the arc, Garzon hit 58.3 percent of her triples earning 21 points off four three pointers versus Auburn and 17 points off three triples versus Memphis.

During the weekend, she also had 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Hoosiers.

Up next, the Hoosiers will stay home to face No. 6 UNC in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Thursday Dec. 1 inside the Hall. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.

  • INDIANA REACHES TOP 5 IN AP POLL The Indiana Hoosiers move up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week. See the full list complete with records inside. CLICK HERE
  • MACKENZIE HOLMES PLANS TO USE COVID YEAR Although Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes gave a short response, she gave a good one revealing the plan for her is to stay with Indiana next season utilizing her extra year of eligibility. CLICK HERE
  • TERI MOREN SPEAKS OUT ON POOR LAS VEGAS VENUE SETUP The Las Vegas Invitational was a major 'miss' for women's basketball teams, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. The poor venue setup plus game delays and lack of medial responses made for a stressful weekend in Sin City. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

IndianaArmandoBacotPortland
Basketball

Indiana Up to No. 10 in Associated Press Poll; North Carolina Falls to No. 18, Purdue No. 5

By Tom Brew
Teri Moren
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Earns Top 5 Ranking in Associated Press Poll

By Haley Jordan
Charles Campbell
Play
Football

Indiana Kicker Charles Campbell Enters Transfer Portal With One Year of Eligibility

By Jack Ankony
Mackenzie Holmes
Play
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball: Mackenzie Holmes Plans to Use Extra COVID Year

By Haley Jordan
IndianavsAuburn-5810
Play
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball: Teri Moren Speaks Out on Poor Las Vegas Invitational Setup

By Haley Jordan
PurdueFansGeneric
Basketball

Monday Morning Rant: Look With Angst at Seth Davis' Basketball Rankings

By Tom Brew
PurdueZachEdeyEthanMortonCelebrate
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup (Nov. 27): Purdue Drubs Duke in Record-Setting Weekend

By Tom Brew
IndianaDexterWilliamsInjuredPurdue
Play
Football

My Two Cents: Indiana's Brutal Football Season is Over, So Does Exodus Begin?

By Tom Brew