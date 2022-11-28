Indiana Women's Basketball Earns Top 5 Ranking in Associated Press Poll

Skip to main content
© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indiana Hoosiers move up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week. See the full list complete with records inside.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball earns its way into the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, one slot better than last week's No. 6 ranking.

The Hoosiers are just one tick away from tying the program's best No. 4 ranking from the 2021-22 season.

Reigning NCAA champions South Carolina once again tops the poll, and Ohio State stayed the same at No. 4 as the leading Big Ten team followed by Indiana. This week, Iowa moved down one spot while Michigan moved up five to No. 17.  Rounding out the Big Ten ranked teams is Maryland that was set back six ranks to No. 20.

Below is the full updated list with each team's record listed. Notice Tennessee got bumped off the list following losses to Indiana, UCLA and Gonzaga.

Indiana's past and present opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (6-0)

2. Stanford (8-1)

3. UConn (5-0)

4. Ohio State (6-0)*

5. Indiana (7-0)

6. North Carolina (6-0)*

7. Notre Dame (6-0)

8. Iowa State (5-1)

9. Virginia Tech (6-0)

10. Iowa (5-2)*

11. LSU (7-0)

12. NC State (6-1)

13. Creighton (6-0)

14. Arizona (6-0)

15. UCLA (7-0)

16. Utah (6-0)

17. Michigan (7-0)*

18. Louisville (5-2)

19. Oregon (5-1)

20. Maryland (6-2)*

21. Baylor (5-2)

22. Texas (3-3)

23. Gonzaga (5-1)

24. Marquette (6-1)

25. Villanova (6-1)

Up next, the Hoosiers will take on No. 6 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

  • MACKENZIE HOLMES PLANS TO USE COVID YEAR Although Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes gave a short response, she gave a good one revealing the plan for her is to stay with Indiana next season utilizing her extra year of eligibility. CLICK HERE
  • TERI MOREN SPEAKS OUT ON POOR LAS VEGAS VENUE SETUP The Las Vegas Invitational was a major 'miss' for women's basketball teams, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. The poor venue setup plus game delays and lack of medial responses made for a stressful weekend in Sin City. CLICK HERE
  • GRACE BERGER INJURY UPDATE During the Las Vegas Invitational, senior guard Grace Berger went down with a right knee injury in the first game versus Auburn. Indiana head coach Teri Moren updates her injury status and Sunday plans. A video of her press conference concerning Berger is attached. CLICK HERE
  • GAME STORY: HOOSIERS DEFEAT MEMPHIS The Hoosiers took down the Memphis Tigers 79-64 on Saturday to complete the Las Vegas Invitational undefeated. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the way with 27 points, but it wasn't all spectacular as venue issues and a Grace Berger injury hindered the weekend. CLICK HERE

