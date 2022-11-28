Indiana Women's Basketball Earns Top 5 Ranking in Associated Press Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball earns its way into the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, one slot better than last week's No. 6 ranking.
The Hoosiers are just one tick away from tying the program's best No. 4 ranking from the 2021-22 season.
Reigning NCAA champions South Carolina once again tops the poll, and Ohio State stayed the same at No. 4 as the leading Big Ten team followed by Indiana. This week, Iowa moved down one spot while Michigan moved up five to No. 17. Rounding out the Big Ten ranked teams is Maryland that was set back six ranks to No. 20.
Below is the full updated list with each team's record listed. Notice Tennessee got bumped off the list following losses to Indiana, UCLA and Gonzaga.
Indiana's past and present opponents are marked with a '*'.
1. South Carolina (6-0)
2. Stanford (8-1)
3. UConn (5-0)
4. Ohio State (6-0)*
5. Indiana (7-0)
6. North Carolina (6-0)*
7. Notre Dame (6-0)
8. Iowa State (5-1)
9. Virginia Tech (6-0)
10. Iowa (5-2)*
11. LSU (7-0)
12. NC State (6-1)
13. Creighton (6-0)
14. Arizona (6-0)
15. UCLA (7-0)
16. Utah (6-0)
17. Michigan (7-0)*
18. Louisville (5-2)
19. Oregon (5-1)
20. Maryland (6-2)*
21. Baylor (5-2)
22. Texas (3-3)
23. Gonzaga (5-1)
24. Marquette (6-1)
25. Villanova (6-1)
Up next, the Hoosiers will take on No. 6 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
