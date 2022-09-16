Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profile: Freshman Forward Lilly Meister

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Incoming freshman Hoosier forward Lilly Meister played on John Marshall High School's varsity team since seventh grade. She's only one of two players in history to total 2,000 career points.

The Rochester, Minn. native averaged 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a senior.

"Lilly is a player that we have recruited for a long time," Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren said.

"She has great length and skill at the forward position. She has versatility in that she can score inside, as well as step out to the perimeter and hit from beyond the arc."

Meister announced her commitment to Indiana in Nov. 2020 and signed in 2021 along with fellow freshman Lexus Bargesser.

"This class is really important to us as we continue to build our program," Moren said. "These two young ladies are great basketball players and great people.

"As we went through the recruiting process, it was important that we found the right fits for us. Lexus and Lilly fit our style of play and our culture of hard work. They are going to buy into doing the extra to become better every single day."

Meister's great length and style of play partly comes from her 6'3" frame and contributed to her earning the most rebounds in John Marshall history with 1,313.

Her six-year varsity resume plus her caring heart, described by her former coach Phil Schroeder, eventually led her to becoming the Post Bulletin Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior season.

Meister also holds four all-conference and all-area first team honors as well as a 2021 All-State honorable mention and 2022 First Team All-State honoree.

The talented forward comes from a basketball-loving family as her parents Kurt and Angie both played ball at South Dakota State, where the two met. Before that, Angie played at John Marshall just like her three kids.

Meister's brother Lincoln also plays ball, standing tall as a 6'9" forward for the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. Meister's younger sister Laynie at 6'0" was one of the first players off the bench for her freshman season playing alongside her sister at John Marshall.

Rated at No. 87 by Collegiate Girls Basketball report, Meister joins three other incoming Hoosier freshmen from the midwest and beyond the country.

"As she continues to get stronger, her best basketball is ahead of her," Moren said. "We are excited to develop her into a really good Big Ten player."

