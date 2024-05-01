Indiana Women's Basketball Promotes Ali Patberg to Assistant Coach, Hires Keyanna Warthen
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball has promoted Ali Patberg to a full-time assistant coach, and Keyanna Warthen has been hired as a team and recruitment coordinator/assistant coach, the program announced Wednesday.
The 2024-25 season marks Patberg's third year on Indiana's staff, following her playing career at Notre Dame and Indiana from 2016-22. She spent the last two years as Indiana's team and recruitment coordinator and added the assistant coach title in 2023-24.
Warthen now steps into Patberg's former role after serving as an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio) in 2023-24 under former Indiana associate head coach Glenn Box, who's now the Redhawks' head coach. Warthen played four seasons at Indiana from 2017-21 before transferring to SMU for her fifth-year senior season.
These staff changes come after Indiana parted ways with assistant coach Amber Smith.
"It is especially exciting to announce these additions to our staff in two program alums who were both instrumental in building culture and success that we've had at Indiana," Indiana coach Teri Moren said in a release. "Ali has continued to thrive in her role on staff and has been an integral part of what Indiana women's basketball has become. It's such a joy to be able to bring Keyanna back home to Bloomington. She has had the opportunity to be a full-time assistant last year at Miami and will bring valuable experience for our student-athletes."
Patberg was a four-time All-Big Ten guard at Indiana and finished her career ninth on the program's all-time scoring list (1,752) and third in assists (527). She averaged at least 11.6 points per game in each of her four seasons at Indiana, helping the Hoosiers reach the Elite Eight, Sweet 16 and Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
Patberg was teammates with Warthen, who finished her career as the all-time winningest player in school history with 89 wins, at the time. She helped Indiana win the 2018 WNIT, plus runs to the Elite Eight and Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Following her college career, Warthen became a marketing intern with the WNBA's Dallas Wings in 2022, and then she worked as a graduate assistant for the Oklahoma State women's basketball program in 2023-24.