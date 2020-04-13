HoosiersNow
Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan Donates Groceries in Missouri Hometown

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana basketball star Juwan Morgan hasn't been able to spend much time around his hometown of Waynesville, Mo., since leaving to come to Bloomington and then spending a season in professional basketball. 

But with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the NBA season, Morgan has been able to come home — and he's lending a helping hand.

Morgan paid for groceries for about 50 families on Saturday, according to a story on Ozarksportszone.com in Springfield, Mo. Donning a mask and gloves and staying safe, he delivered the groceries in bags to needy families who drove by a local ministry.

“Over the last five years, I haven’t been able to be [in Waynesville] as much so now that I am here, I was just trying to do as much as I can as fast as I could,” Morgan said.

Morgan lent a hand at Still Useable Ministries in St. Robert, Mo., a place where he's volunteered since he was in the eighth grade, according to Pastor Susan Marshall.

“Ever since eighth grade, he’s been [volunteering], so he’s always been a giver,” Marshall said.

Now standing 6’7″, the NBA forward hasn’t lost his generous side, buying groceries for roughly 50 families in the Waynesville area.

The families and staff appreciated Morgan's generosity, but the former Indiana favorite says that he got the most out of just being able to help out families in his hometown.

“Knowing that I grew up here, it means everything, really,” Morgan said. “There’s no set amount of words I could I put on it.”

Morgan, who turns 23 on Friday, came to Indiana in 2015. He didn't play much as a freshman, but definitely became a fan favorite during his four-year career with the Hoosiers. He averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds as a junior in the 2017-18 season and added 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 2019.  

Morgan went undrafted but was signed by the Jazz during the summer. He's bounced back and forth between the G-League and the NBA. He played in 16 games with the Utah Jazz this season before the pandemic postponed their season. 

