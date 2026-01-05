3 Instant Observations from Indiana Basketball's 90-80 Win vs Washington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trent Sisley found himself face-to-face with Indiana men's basketball's bench, which had suddenly risen to its feet.

Sisley's momentum carried him to the corner baseline after a foul by Washington guard Zoom Diallo accompanied the freshman forward's and-one reverse layup, one aided by a pass from Indiana senior guard Conor Enright.

The play capped Sisley's personal outburst of 10 consecutive points, extending the Hoosiers' second-half lead from 59-50 to 69-57 and helping weather the Huskies' push. It also gave Enright his fifth assist in a six-possession span.

Such was life for Indiana (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten), which found plenty of offense from unusual suspects and cruised to a 90-80 victory over Washington (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) on Sunday night inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers remain undefeated at home this season.

Here are three quick takeaways from Indiana's victory.

Enright plays best game of season

Enright needed only three shots and less than eight minutes to reach a season-high 8 points. He knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to match a season high by the first media timeout, and after adding a layup and an and-one, he carried 11 points into the locker room.

The Mundelein, Ill., native added just one free throw in the second half, but he dished six assists to zero turnovers over the final 20 minutes. Enright finished with season-highs in points (12) and assists (nine) and didn't commit a turnover.

Enright had his best scoring output this season Sunday night, but he routinely made winning plays. He grabbed key defensive rebounds, made the right reads, drew an offensive foul and created quality opportunities. The points just so happened to come — and it culminated in the best night of Enright's Indiana career thus far.

Hoosiers offense efficient after lay-off

Indiana hadn't played in 13 days prior to Sunday, a break that included four days off from practice over Christmas for players to head home. The Hoosiers showed no rust despite their abnormally long break from live game action.

Led by Enright and sixth-year senior guard Tayton Conerway, Indiana started 5-for-5 shooting from the field — all from 3-point range — and didn't let its foot off the gas in the first half. The Hoosiers entered the locker room with a 52-40 lead, shooting 66.7% from the field and 6 of 12 from long range while averaging 1.793 points per possession.

Indiana's offense stumbled at times in the second half, and the Hoosiers finished with a 51.7% clip from the field while going 12-for-28 shooting from long distance. Still, there were promising signs. Conerway enjoyed success attacking the rim, Indiana found clean 3-point looks and made big shots in big moments.

The Hoosiers also found scoring from different outlets than usual. Senior guard Lamar Wilkerson, who entered as the team's leading scorer, rode a big second half to a team-best 22 points. However, Conerway scored 20 points to go along with Enright's 12 and Sisley's 10. Tucker DeVries, the team's second-leading scorer, had only 6 points.

Indiana gets best NET win thus far to open Big Ten play

Indiana coach Darian DeVries' team did little to help, or hurt, its NCAA Tournament cause during the non-conference period, but the Hoosiers need to add resume builders during the Big Ten slate. There will be no shortage of opportunities.

Sunday night's win over Washington is, by metrics, Indiana's best this season. The Huskies entered the day No. 53 in the NET rankings, giving the Hoosiers their second Quad 2 win of the year alongside a victory over No. 64 Kansas State on Nov. 25.

Indiana will have bigger games against tougher opponents, but starting Big Ten play with a win — much less its best in the NET thus far — is a strong opening to conference season.