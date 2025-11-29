3 Instant Takeaways from Indiana Basketball's 100-56 Win vs Bethune-Cookman
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tayton Conerway's behind-the-back pass found Conor Enright's hands. Then, after a swing pass to Tucker DeVries in the left corner, the ball found the bottom of the net.
Conerway's flash and DeVries' long-range accuracy gave Indiana men's basketball a 43-19 lead over Bethune-Cookman with five minutes left in the first half Saturday, and the pair ultimately lifted the Hoosiers (7-0) to a 100-56 victory over the Wildcats (2-6) inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana trailed for all of 27 seconds, and the Hoosiers led by double digits for the game's final 33 minutes.
Here are three takeaways from Indiana's convincing win.
Indiana's offense too versatile, efficient for Bethune-Cookman
At the under-12 media timeout in the first half, the Hoosiers led 28-13, were 11-of-15 shooting from the field, made 4 of 7 triples and averaged 1.87 points per possession. It was, by and large, a torrid start.
Indiana's offense slowed down, but only just. The Hoosiers shot 54.5% from the field, went 12-for-31 shooting from distance and averaged 1.429 points per possession. They dished 27 assists to seven turnovers, a particularly notable ratio after committing 16 turnovers against Kansas State on Nov. 25.
DeVries led all scorers with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting, including 5 of 10 from distance, while going 3 of 3 at the free throw line. He added five assists, three rebounds and no turnovers.
Senior guard Lamar Wilkerson overcame a difficult shooting day to record 18 points. Wilkerson, lauded as one of college basketball's best shooters, went only 1 of 8 from distance but was 6 of 7 inside the arc and 3 of 3 at the foul stripe.
Three other Hoosiers had double figures. Senior forward Sam Alexis and freshman forward Trent Sisley tallied 14 points apiece, as did junior guard Nick Dorn, who set a new season high. Conerway finished with 9 points, five assists and no turnovers.
Dorn has much-need breakout
After missing the first two games of the season due to a foot injury, Dorn struggled finding his rhythm. The Elon transfer averaged only 3.8 points on 28.6% shooting, including 2 of 10 from distance, through the first four games.
Dorn played the best game of his season Saturday. He played a season-high 19 minutes and set additional season-highs with 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting, all from beyond the arc.
Indiana expects Dorn to be a significant scoring piece within its rotation. He delivered his most convincing performance Saturday.
Hoosiers getting closer to full health
Indiana's pre-game warmups featured more players than usual, as a pair of injured guards in junior Jason Drake and freshman Aleksa Ristic participated in shooting drills for the first time this season.
Both players are working back from lower-body injuries. They've often watched warmups from the bench or in a stance well beyond the 3-point line.
Drake suffered his in late July and hasn't yet played a competitive game, be it an exhibition or regular season affair, while Ristic, who played in the Hoosiers' three August exhibition games in Puerto Rico, went down during a late-September practice.
Indiana ruled out Drake and Ristic on the pre-game availability report, but both appear closer to returning.