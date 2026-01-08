3 Instant Takeaways from Indiana Basketball's 84-66 Win at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The seas parted for Tayton Conerway.

After a back-tapped rebound Wednesday night, Indiana men’s basketball’s sixth-year senior guard sprinted toward the Xfinity Center’s east basket, swung the ball around his back and tried to cap the play with a stylish left-handed layup.

Conerway had the flash, but not the finish. In soared senior forward Sam Alexis, whose putback dunk bounced out. Junior guard Nick Dorn corralled the rebound, but quickly lost possession, leading to a Terrapin opportunity in transition.

Maryland didn’t capitalize. Indiana scored the following possession, jumpstarting a 10–0 run that gave the Hoosiers a lead they never relinquished.

Though not always pretty, nor efficient, Indiana (12–3, 3–1 Big Ten) rolled to an 84– 66 victory over Maryland (7–8, 0–4 Big Ten) on Wednesday night at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

Here are three takeaways from the Hoosiers' fourth consecutive victory.

Wilkerson gets hot in second half to finish Terps

After Maryland redshirt freshman guard Andre Mills made a layup three minutes into the second half, the Terrapins' deficit trimmed to 43-40. Then, Indiana sixth-year senior guard Lamar Wilkerson took over.

Wilkerson scored 16 straight points for the Hoosiers, knocking down three 3-pointers, one of which was an and-one, to go along with two layups and a midrange jumper from the right elbow.

In less than five minutes, Wilkerson outscored Maryland, 16-4, to push the Hoosiers' lead to 59-44. On his run-ending layup, Wilkerson fell hard underneath the basket and began favoring his leg.

Wilkerson scored only 2 points the rest of the way, but Indiana's advantage never trimmed below double figures. The Ashdown, Ark., native finished with a team-high 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc, along with six rebounds.

New year, new Enright?

After averaging only 3.2 points in the Hoosiers' 13 regular season games in 2025, senior guard Conor Enright has found a new gear offensively in 2026.

Enright scored a season-high 12 points in the Hoosiers' 90-80 win over Washington on Sunday, and he carried the momentum into College Park, where he tallied a season-best 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field, including 2 of 4 from distance. He added four rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

It's only the third time in Enright's 106-game career he's scored in double figures in consecutive games, and the first since December of 2024.

Enright scored 6 of Indiana's first 8 points in the second half, serving as a bridge in production before Wilkerson found his rhythm, and he notched the Hoosiers' final 4 points to end the night.

Indiana gets elusive road win

The Hoosiers were 1-3 away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season entering Wednesday, and they hadn't won a true game in coach Darian DeVries' first year at the helm.



Indiana lost its Big Ten road opener to Minnesota, 73-64, on Dec. 3, and it fell 72-60 at Kentucky on Dec. 13. The Hoosiers split a pair of neutral site games, topping Marquette on Nov. 9 in Chicago and losing to Louisville on Dec. 6 in Indianapolis.

After a slow start Wednesday, one that saw Indiana score only 9 points in the first eight minutes, DeVries' team found its rhythm and secured its first road victory of the season — an important box to check for its NCAA Tournament resume.

Maryland began Wednesday ranked No. 162 in the NET, the second-lowest mark in the Big Ten, and the Terrapins lost by double digits in each of their first three conference losses.

But Indiana needed a win away from home, and it capitalized on the struggling Terrapins.