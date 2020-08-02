HoosiersNow
Iowa's Luka Garza Decides to Return for Senior Season

Tom Brew

Iowa's Luka Garza, the Big Ten's player of the year last season, announced Sunday that he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft process and will return to the Hawkeyes for the 2020-21 season.

Garza entered the draft process hoping to work out for NBA teams and get some feedback on his status. But the COVID-19 pandemic limited him to video conferences.

He was invited to the NBA Draft combine, but no date has been set for that. Taking those factors into consideration, Garza decided to return.

"It's been really strange, and very difficult, especially with COVID-19, and that added a lot of uncertainty to what I had to decide," Garza said during a video conference with reporters. "But at the end of the day, I felt very confident that I wanted to come back and finish my career at the University of Iowa.''

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was glad that Garza at least went through the process.

"Luka is a big-picture guy. He looked at everything, and I encouraged him to look at everything.

"The important thing, I think, was that he felt good about going through the process the way he did, that he felt like he had done his homework. That was important to me as well."

Monday was the NCAA deadline to withdraw from the draft. The NBA's deadline is Aug. 17, but Garza said his decision will stand.

Now Garza returns to a team that will be a serious contender for the Big Ten title. All five starters are back from a 20-win team that likely would have made the NCAA tournament last season.

"It would be one of the best teams I've ever played for," said Garza, who was selected the national player of the year by six outlets last season. "I wanted to come back and make sure I was part of something special."

For the complete story from Sports Illustrated Iowa's John Bohnenkamp, CLICK HERE

My Two Cents: Illinois' Good-News Weekend Changes Balance of Big Ten Race

In back-to-back stunning announcements, Illinois stars Ayo Donsunmu and Kofi Cockburn said they are puling out of the NBA draft and returning to Champaign.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 1): OG Anunoby Comes Up Huge in Raptors' Win over Lakers

It looks like former Indiana star OG Anunoby is going to have a lot to say about the Toronto Raptors repeating in the NBA. He scored 23 points Saturday night in a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 1): Schwarber Homers in 500th Career Game With Cubs

Kyle Schwarber hits a career milestone and adds a huge two-run homer that provided the Chicago Cubs with the victory margin on Saturday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tom Brew

Oladipo Starts, Scores 15 in Pacers' Win over Sixers

There has been some question as to whether Victor Oladipo wold be out there with his teammates during the NBA Restart, but he helped the Indiana Pacers beat Philadelphia Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Virginia 3-Star DB Maurice Freeman commits to Indiana

Indiana had a huge recruiting day on Saturday, topped off with a commitment from three-star safety Maurice Freeman.

Tom Brew

Brownsburg Offensive Tackle Joshua Sales Commits To Indiana

Class of 2021 Brownsburg offensive tackle Joshua Sales committed to Indiana on Saturday afternoon. Sales is the 12th player to commit to Indiana for that class.

Dylan Wallace

NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt Says Basketball Planning To Start Nov. 10

The NCAA is still planning to start college basketball on time on Nov. 10. Indiana's first game would be at home on Nov. 10 against NJIT.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 31): Cubs Win, But Schwarber Hit Streak Ends

For the first time all season while starting in left field, the Cubs' Kyle Schwarber failed to get a hit in Chicago's 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Tom Brew

Kevin Warren Announces Big Ten To Make A Decision On Football Preseason Camp In Next Few Days

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a letter on Friday regarding the Big Ten and how it will make a decision on preseason football camp soon.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football Resumes Voluntary Workouts, New COVID-19 Update

Indiana football is back doing voluntary workouts after six positive COVID-19 tests a few weeks ago.

Dylan Wallace