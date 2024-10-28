Is Indiana Women’s Basketball Better Than Illinois?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This story is part of a series that will continue through October. Is Indiana better than each of its Big Ten opponents?
Nine categories were chosen. There will be no ties in individual categories. Think of it like you would the Supreme Court.
The categories: Point guard play, free throw shooting, inside scoring, perimeter shooting, rebounding, perimeter defense, rim protection, how much proven Power Five talent is on the roster, and intangibles.
The daily series will cover both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and it will alternate between the teams.
The Illinois women are next. Coach Shauna Green has a loaded group coming back from 2024.
Four starters return who were all double-digit average scorers. Illinois will be out to prove something. They were expected to finish among the Big Ten contenders for the 2024 season – Illinois was ranked 23rd in the AP preseason poll – but finished 19-15 and below .500 in conference play.
The Fighting Illini have the tools to be much better than that this time around.
Here’s how the battle between the Hoosiers and the Fighting Illini shakes out.
• Point guard play – Makira Cook (16.4 ppg, 4.4 apg) returns to run the show for Illinois. A good 3-point and free-throw shooter, Cook gives Illinois a veteran presence. Her experience matches that of Indiana point guard Chloe Moore-McNeil. Cook is a more prolific scorer than Moore-McNeil, but the Indiana guard is a better defender and shooter. However you slice it, this will be a fun matchup to watch this season. Edge: Indiana.
• Free throw shooting – Illinois brings back four 80%-plus free throw shooters – Cook (85.4%), Genesis Bryant (84.4%), Bryan Schoup-Hill (83.3%) and Kendall Bostic (82.5%). Indiana is pretty good at the line – Shay Ciezki (90.2%) tops all of the Illinois shooters – but the Hoosiers aren’t collectively that good. Edge: Illinois.
• Inside scoring – Bostic, a 6-2 forward, enters her fifth season in the Big Ten, the last four spent in Champaign. The Kokomo, Ind., native converted 60.5% of her shots in 2024. She has a veteran presence much like Mackenzie Holmes did for Indiana in recent seasons. The Hoosiers don’t possess the same level of experience or production. Edge: Illinois.
• Perimeter shooting – Bostic can also spread the floor, as she was a 40.9% 3-point shooter in 2024. However, Indiana’s plus-40% trio of Yarden Garzon (42.2%), Moore-McNeil (40.9%) and Parrish (40%) are once again too stout to top. Edge: Indiana.
• Rebounding – Bostic rules the roost again. She led the Big Ten in rebounding in 2024 at 10.9 per game. Guard Adalia McKenzie (5 rpg) is no slouch. It’s possible Lilly Meister or Karoline Striplin could rebound near the rate Bostic does, but until they do the veteran gets the edge here. Edge: Illinois.
• Perimeter defense – Illinois was middle-of-the-pack defensively in 2024. In conference games, Illinois gave up 72.7 points and allowed 34% 3-point shooting, both ranked seventh in the Big Ten. McKenzie and Bryant can be a handful defensively, but with Moore-McNeil, Parrish and Lexus Bargesser on hand, Indiana is superior here. Edge: Indiana.
• Defense at the rim – For all of her inside prowess, Bostic (0.6 bpg) was not a volume shot-blocker. However, Illinois was solid at defense inside the arc as their 47.7% 2-point defense was fourth-best in conference games. Indiana was third in that category, but with the loss of Holmes, and the retention of Bostic for Illinois, the Illini get the nod. Edge: Illinois.
• Proven Power 5 ability on roster – The standard here is whether a player averaged 25 minutes or more at the Power Five level at their current or former school.
There’s a tie here. Cook, Bryant, Bostic and McKenzie make the cut for Illinois. Ciezki, Garzon, Moore-McNeil, Parrish make it for Indiana. When there’s a tie, it’s broken by the next-most experienced player on either team. In this case, Bargesser (21.6 mpg) puts the Hoosiers over the top. Edge: Indiana.
• Intangibles – We’ll keep this simple. Indiana has climbed further up the Big Ten ladder than Illinois. The Fighting Illini slipped down a rung or two when they were expected to join the Hoosiers as Big Ten contenders in 2024. Until they prove they can climb the ladder to the place where Indiana has established itself? Indiana is still in the more desired position, and it’s easier to protect contending status than attain it. Edge: Indiana.
• Verdict – Indiana earns a 5-4 triumph here. The margin is appropriate, as Illinois should be able to be at least as competitive as Indiana will be in 2025. The Hoosiers match Illinois well. The Illini just have to prove it as Indiana has in recent seasons.
Previous Is Indiana Better Than Women's Basketball Results
Oregon – Indiana 5-4.
Rutgers – Indiana 5-4.
Maryland – Maryland 7-2.
USC – USC 6-3.
Penn State - Indiana 8-1.
Minnesota - Indiana 6-3.
Michigan - Indiana 9-0.
UCLA - UCLA 8-1.
Ohio State - Ohio State 5-4.
Iowa - Indiana 5-4.
Michigan State - Michigan State 5-4.
Washington - Indiana 5-4.
Wisconsin - Indiana 5-4.
Northwestern - Indiana 8-1.
Nebraska - Indiana 5-4.
